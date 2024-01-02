Punjab CM Unveils 2024 Government Diary and Calendar

CM RELEASES DIARY AND CALENDAR OF THE PUNJAB GOVERNMENT FOR THE YEAR 2024

Chandigarh, January 1-

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday released the diary and calendar of the Punjab Government for the year 2024 at his residence this morning.

Disclosing this here today a spokesman of the Chief Minister’s Office said that the layout design of the calendar and diary had been conceptualized and prepared by the Information & Public Relations Department and printed by the Controller Printing & Stationery Punjab.

Meanwhile, Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jouremajra said that after many years the diary and calendar have been released on first day of the year.

Prominent amongst others present on the occasion included Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, Special Chief Secretary to CM Vijoy Kumar Singh, Secretary Information and Public Relations Malwinder Singh Jaggi, Director Information and Public Relations Bhupinder Singh and others.