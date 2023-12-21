Punjab Government Announces 4% DA Hike for Employees in New Year Bonanza

New year bonanza to Punjab government employees as CM announces 4% hike in DA

Reiterates commitment for well being of employees

Says state government duty bound to carve out ‘Rangla Punjab’ with support of every Punjabi including employees

Chandigarh, December 18-

In a new year bonanza to lakhs of employees and pensioners of Punjab government, the Chief Minister gave approval to give 4% Dearness Allowance (DA) to them, with effect from December 1, 2023 thereby enhancing it to 38% from 34%.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the Chief Minister with the employees here today at the Punjab Bhawan.

The Chief Minister said that this decision will benefit lakhs employees and pensioners. He said that the employees were a critical segment of the state administration and safeguarding their interests was the government’s top priority. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause and every effort will be made to ensure welfare of employees.

Dwelling on another issue, the Chief Minister said that the state government will flag the issue of restoration of Old Pension scheme with the Union government. He said that a meeting will be arranged with Secretary Finance Government of India to further push up the case. Bhagwant Singh Mann also directed to prepare timescale for ensuring promotion channel in various departments for Steno Typists on the basis of seniority.

The Chief Minister also asked the officers to ensure that process for filling vacant posts in Ministerial services of all the departments through promotion was ensured within two months. He also announced to set up committee for resolution of various pending demands of the employees including restoration of ACP scheme and others. Bhagwant Singh Mann assured the employees that the state government is fully committed for their well being and concerted efforts will be made in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is duty bound to carve out a ‘Rangla Punjab’ for which support of every section of society is pivotal. He said that the employees of the state government will also act as a catalyst for making Punjab a frontrunner in every field. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is committed for holistic growth of the state and prosperity of its people.