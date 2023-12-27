Punjab Government Reverses Decision to Sound Mourning Notes on Chotta Sahibzadas' Martyrdom Day

No mourning notes to be sounded on martyrdom day of Chotta Sahibzadas: CM

Says the decision has been taken to avoid any controversy on this sacred day

Chandigarh, December 26-

In line with the rich Sikh traditions, the Punjab government has decided to roll back its decision to sound mourning notes on December 27 during the Shaheedi Sabha of younger Sahibzadas.

In a statement issued here today, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the month of December, in which the entire family of the tenth Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji, was martyred, is a month of mourning for entire humanity. He said that supreme sacrifice of younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujari ji were unprecedented in the annals of the history of mankind across the globe. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh along with Mata Gujri ji had since ages inspired Punjabis to fight against injustice, tyranny and oppression adding that the supreme sacrifice made by the younger Sahibzadas at a tender age hardly finds any parallel in the world history.

The Chief Minister said that the state government wants that rather than indulging in any sort of controversy every Punjabi should pay respect to chotta sahibzadas and Mata Gujri ji on this sacred day. So, he said that to avoid any controversy on this sacred day, the state government has decided to take back its decision of sounding mourning notes on December 27. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this is common man’s government and every decision is taken in larger public interest.