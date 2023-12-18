Punjab Government's Rs 1125 Crore Development Projects Lauded by Residents

Residents hail Punjab government for initiating development projects worth Rs 1125 crore during 'Vikas Kranti' in Bathinda

Lauding the commitment of the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, to restoring the state's vibrant spirit as Rangla Punjab, residents of Bathinda constituency expressed their gratitude for the government's initiative in laying the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1125 crore thereby ushering a new era of 'Vikas Kranti'.

Saroop Singh, a resident of Rai Khanna in Bathinda, said that the state government is undertaking commendable efforts by launching a series of development projects across the state. He stressed that the announced projects worth Rs 1125 crore, will bring about a revolutionary change in the constituency.

Impressed with the government's performance, Sukhdev Singh from Bir Kalan, Sangrur, stated that the Punjab government, under CM Mann's leadership, has brought unprecedented changes to the state. He said for the first time in 60 years, buses now reach local bus stands in villages, and canal water has reached the tail end. He thanked the government for the fulfillment of promises within the first year of governance, including the providing of free electricity to all.

Appreciating the government for crackdown on corruption, Labh Singh from Mandi Kalan, Bathinda said that CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has been working painstakingly to make the state again Rangla Punjab and the drive launched against corrupt officers and people is commendable. Punjab is now progressing under the leadership of CM Mann.

Balbir Singh of Bhuphal Kalan, Mansa said that by providing free electricity, the Punjab government has given a major relief to common people. It is truly a people's government that is working for the welfare of people only.

Navjot Singh from Fafre Bhaike village, Mansa, said that reverse migration has commenced following the Punjab government started giving employment to all youths based on merit and without any corruption. Now, youths in all villages are securing deserving employment based on their talents after the formation of Punjab government led by CM Mann.

Sonia from Mansa commended the government for delivering top-notch education in government schools, enabling students to thrive in a competitive world. She emphasized that even children from economically weaker section now receive quality education in government schools, ensuring a brighter future.

Seeto from Mansa praised the government for improving health facilities in the state by providing free treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics. She expressed gratitude for the health revolution brought about by the Punjab government and thanked CM Mann for this significant initiative.

Harvinder Singh from Baloh village in Bathinda thanked the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government for allocating Rs 1125 crore for development projects in Bathinda. He said that these projects will bring a revolutionary transformation in the constituency, emphasizing the government's commitment to the welfare and betterment of Punjab.