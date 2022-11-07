Purchase DogeliensFor A True Decentralized Alternative To Ripple And Binance Coin

Numerous industries, including gaming, the metaverse, NFTs, and others are dominated by cryptocurrencies offering various use cases. Despite this, decentralization—the capacity to conduct transactions without the need for middlemen or centralized systems—is the key characteristic that makes cryptocurrencies unique.
It was past time to return power to the people after a certain group of individuals (financial institutions) had held it for a considerable amount of time. DeFi protocols provided a way to participate in the governance of a system because users could now control resources.
Many coins are still centralized and working under the DeFi environment, nevertheless. They are also well-known. One of the cryptocurrencies that mimic a centralized system is called Ripple (XRP). It was developed as a platform alternative to Bitcoin and Litecoin to provide cost-free, incredibly secure cross-border payments.
While still centralized, Ripple (XRP) has reached its highest peaks while bringing goodwill to its users. Many contend that it isn't a "peak cryptocurrency" since it violates the decentralization principle. Instead, it was created for the banking sector to address problems specific to that sector. Additionally, Chris Larsen, the XRP chairman, presently owns approximately a third of the cryptocurrency.
In terms of decentralization, Binance Coin (BNB) also falls a little short. Once scaling issues were resolved, it became a superior option to both Bitcoin and Ethereum. It is thought to be quicker, more energy-efficient, and less expensive. It also utilizes smart contracts, which makes the deployment of dApps possible.
Binance is a business, not merely a collection of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. It should come as no surprise that the primary goal of the controlled cryptocurrency market is to make a ton of money. Over 80% of all BNBs in use are governed by Binance. Additionally, they decide who can hold or serve as a validator on the network.
It has been noted that a cryptocurrency's use case is not the only factor in determining whether or not to join the network. The goal is true decentralization. One of the newest cryptocurrencies that guarantee decentralization is Dogeliens (DOGET).
How Dogeliens Offers A Decentralized System Compared To Ripple And Binance Coin
According to its white paper, Dogeliens (DOGET) is the puppet master for decentralized finance (DeFi). Decentralized finance is simply a term used to describe a method of eliminating third-party systems when conducting transactions, giving people complete control over their assets. Dogeliens (DOGET) aspires to be at the top.
It is a new meme coin that has entered the crypto space, succeeding Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) as a revolutionized coin with added utility. Dogeliens (DOGET) is blessed with a one-of-a-kind ecosystem to support its true vision of decentralization.
Dogeliens (DOGE) is also an open-source platform. In the blockchain community, its source codes are publicly available. Any user has the option to modify or distribute this code. The flexibility of this code allows users to modify it to meet their personal preferences. Decentralization has characteristics like these.
Decentralization is a project's primary quality in the crypto space. Other aspects start to align once this is accomplished.
How To Buy DOGET Token
Perform the following steps to become a part of this ecosystem:
1. Create a wallet: it could be a Metamask wallet or a Trustwallet
2. Once the wallet has been created, fund it with the appropriate amount.
3. You can also purchase via pancakes by clicking the " Buy your pop on Panackeswap" button. Connect your wallet and swap your coins.
You can also jump on the cool bonuses the presale has to offer. You can earn 10%, 8%, 6%, and 5% on the presale stages 1 to 4, respectively. You can also win referral bonuses by enjoying $50 for each $250 a friend spends.
Conclusion
Dogeliens (DOGET) is a reliable token since it ensures the actual decentralization that most crypto projects seek to achieve
Dogeliens (DOGET)
Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io/
Website: https://dogeliens.io/
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.