PureRawz Review | SARMs + PEDs

Pure Rawz
Summary
PureRawz is a company based in the United States which sells SARMs on the internet. Like all SARM sellers, they offer these compounds as research-based products. They also offer other products, such as cannabis-based products as well as transdermals.
As they don't offer any recently tested products on their site and do not have a great price we don't recommend buying from them. Instead, look up Sports Technology Labs for all SARMs and Peptides and Amino Asylum for other substances (They do not test, but they offer dirt-cheap prices).
All in all
4.7
- Selection
- Pricing
- Reputation
PROS
- An extensive range of SARMs as well as nearly everything else.
- Shipping to the world
- Regular sales and discount coupons
CONS
- Certificates of authenticity not readily available
- Does not accept credit cards.
If you are thinking of purchasing SARMs, it is essential to research thoroughly. In an industry that has no regulations there are a variety of scam sites out there.
Additionally the majority of companies that sell these substances are a bit questionable. Therefore, you definitely must conduct your research before choosing an SARM supplier to purchase from.
This article was written to simplify the process for you. It shines light upon a relative newcomer in the SARMs market - Purerawz.
What is PureRawz?
PureRawz is a company based in the United States that sells online SARMs. Like all SARM sellers, they sell the substances only as research-based products. They also offer various other products, like transdermals and cannabis-based items.
In a short amount in time PureRawz was able gain a loyal following. This is largely based on their affordable prices and broad product line.
Another company you could stumble across with a similar name. It's Purerawz Supplementz. This isn't the same company. Purerawz Supplements pay an amount of royalty to PureRawz to allow their name to be used. Here's what PureRawz's official website states on Purerawz Supplements ...
"Purerawz Supplementz" is a business which pays us Royalties to utilize our name, along with an modified variant of the logo. We're not the same company. We do, however, have faith in their product and won't let any company utilize our name without using top product quality. ."
- Paypal
- Zelle Pa
PureRawz Shipping
PureRawz delivers its products across the globe. They take orders five each week, from all week long, from Monday to Friday.
If the total value of your purchase is greater than $94 you do not need to pay shipping costs. For orders over $150, you will need the receipt of a signature.
International shipping generally takes between 8 to 17 days.
Order Process and our Experience
From ordering to delivery, it took us around 8 days. We ordered and paid with Venmo on the 22nd of March and the package was delivered discreetly on the 30th, and of course they had a label that I won't ever make use of. I ordered FlAdrafinil with LGD. FL is an nootropic which makes it more easy to try because I don't have to cycle.
Certificate of Analyse for LGD 4033
There was no tracking number available in contrast to other companies. the report is displayed on their page for their products (and over) The only problem is that they're not particular to the lot and this report was released in the month of August which makes it nearly three years old. I'm guessing that their stock has been used up by now so it should be taken with the grain of salt.
Some Pure Rawz April fools Humor
Is PureRawz A Good Company?
At first glance, PureRawz seems to be an established business. Customer feedback from PureRawz is generally positive which is a great indicator.
However despite PureRawz affirming that it has strict quality control protocols for all its products, it's unable to issue certificates of authenticity. This is something established companies like Chemyo and Science.bio do offer, which could cause major alarms.
Products made by PureRawz
PureRaw sells the following kinds of products:
- SARMs
- Peptides
- Botanicals
- Transdermal
- Mushrooms
PureRawz also sells accessories as syringes glass droppers as well as the acetic water.
PureRawz SARMs
PureRawz is one of the biggest SARMs can be found everywhere. They provide these substances in powder, liquid tablets, capsules, and liquid in tablet and capsule forms.
Some of the most well-known SARMs are:
- MK-2866
- Ostarine
- LGD-4033
- LGD-3303
- RAD 140 Testolone
- Andarine, S4
- Stenabolic
- S-23
PureRawz Peptides
Peptides are molecules comprised of 2 at least two amino acids. PureRawz has a broad variety of peptides such as ...
- ACE-130
- BPC-157
- Epithalon
- Gonadorelin
- GHRP-2
- TB-500
PureRawz Bundles
PureRawz offers stack bundles for sale at a discount. These bundles include ...
The Shredder
Rad 140 and S23 (35ml bottles) for $156.33
Operation Re-Comp
MK-2866 and MK-2866 + (35ml bottles) for $128.01
Mass Construction
LGD4033 + MK-677 140 (35 milliliter bottles) for $231.85
The Gain Train
LGD 4033 plus S 23 (35 Ml bottle) for $154.56
PureRawz Botanicals
An botanical can be described as a chemical that is extracted from plants and can be used as an ingredient. The botanicals that are sold on PureRawz originate by the cannabis plant. The range of products offered is extensive. They comprise ...
- CBD Cherry Gummies
- Spartan CBD Cannabis Hemp Flower
- CBD Hemp Pre-Rolls
PureRawz Pricing
PureRawz has very competitive prices on its entire range of products, particularly in the case of SARMs. Although most competitors sell their SARMs liquid in 30 ml bottles, the majority of SARMs offered by PureRawz are sold in 35 or 40 ml bottles.
However, they are priced about the same amount as the competition is selling less liquids.
PureRawz frequently offers discounts up to 35% on their website. They also often issue discount codes.
Also, you can enjoy 15% off using the coupon code: Brawn20
Here are some examples of the prices you'll find for SARMs at PureRawz ...https://purerawz.co/product/mass-construction/?ref=150&campaign=review
- Ostarine (MK-2866) 35ml Bottle 35ml Bottle $54.48
- Rad 140 (Testolone) 35ml Bottle - $64.98
- Ligandrol (LGD-4033) 35 ml Bottle - $63.48
- Ibutamoren (MK-677) 35 ml Bottle - $65.48
- Cardarine (GW-501516) 60 Capsules - $70.48
PureRawz Payment Methods
PureRawz is not able to accept payments via credit card. They permit payment via the following payment options:
- Cryptocurrency
- Google Pay
PureRawz Reviews
If you take a closer review of the reviews about the company and its products on the internet and read them, you will see that they are of two categories: extremely favorable or not so positive. There are a huge amount of reviews that speak highly of the quality of service and of the SARMs bought.
Here are some examples:
"I purchased the RAD 140, and without a doubt it was excellent. I'm not sure if this is or if it's just genetics or not, but I had no side effects, minus occasional headaches (which were not severe). I gained 15 pounds within 6 weeks, and achieved incredible strength gains. It started by being able to achieve an 225-for-4 on the bench. Now I am able to get 7 nearly 8. My cycle is over, and I'm just barely suppressed. I'm but I still wake up with morning wood and experiencing exactly the same. I don't even believe I'm in need of bloodwork at this moment. If you're considering how to obtain your RAD, make sure you go to PureRawz. ."
"So,.. my honeybadgerplatypus has tried every SARM available from a variety of small and large companies. He got his order on the 11th of January and claimed to feel the effects within two hours, that's not exaggeration, without BS, and he believed it was a placebo, so the next day he waited for work to share his thoughts. He states that the second dose he had taken today before going to work was able to last all day, around 12 hours. There is a feeling of being well-being.. you feel good when you take high-quality SARMs. This is exactly this. The same effect throughout the day at work. The effects appear to increase when fasting, but I'll get back to. It's the same with every other brand that my HBP has tried, he states that he had no experience and absolutely nothing about Rad 140! !..., Have experienced similar effects with Lgd, S4, etc but not when using Rad. My HBP was convinced it was his biochemistry not working well with Rad and that's why it didn't feel any effects at all, but now he knows that's not the case and the rest of the information was just rubbish. He'll never shop or else, and my HBP feels incredible. The strength is there , and it feels wonderful, but the feeling of wellbeing is exactly what my HBP was looking for and that's exactly what he received. ."
There are also reviewers however, who say that they got very little or no advantage from the SARMs they purchased. It is vital to know however, that the majority of reviews have positive things to say about the services were provided to them by their company.
PureRawz Vs. Competitors
PureRawz vs Chemyo
Chemyo is around much longer than PureRawz. In the end, Chemyo has a better track of record.
They have a long history of using rigorous 3rd party testing of all their SARMs. They also provide authentic certificates for each SARM they offer. The timing of shipping is extremely fast.
Chemyo doesn't have an extensive selection of SARMs like PureRawz. Their SARMs are extremely affordable. It's on similar level to PureRawz.
PureRawz Vs Science.bio (Closed Once More)
Science Bio was previously called IOC Bio but was forced to close in 2018 because of government regulations. It resurfaced in the year 2019 as Science Bio but closed again in 2022. Another company has earned a loyal fan base by providing excellent service and the quality of their product. In contrast to PureRawz They also publish authentic certificates through their site.
Science Bio sells more than SARMs. They also manufacture a variety that includes chemical compounds for research, nootropics, and anti-aging substances. Science Bio tend to be less expensive that PureRawz when it comes to price as a 30ml bottle of Ostarine priced at $44.99. It's compared the price to $54.48 for a 35-ml bottle of Ostarine purchased from PureRawz.
PureRawz vs Behemoth Labz
Behemoth Labz is one of the oldest SARMs businesses on the market and has been in operation for nearly 30 years. They offer a wide assortment of SARMs, which includes capsules, powder, liquids, pills and injectables. There is no way to buy SARMs that injectable from PureRawz.
Behemoth Labz is another company that provides authenticated certificates for every SARM through their site. Their prices tend to be more expensive than PureRawz. For instance an example, a 35ml bottle MK 2866 can be purchased at Behemoth Labz for $62.48. You can purchase the same product at PureRawz at $54.48.
PureRawz vs Swiss Chem
Swiss Chems are in existence since the year 2018. Despite closing their doors for a short time, they're active and thriving. They are unique in the market because a portion of their product's proceeds go toward SARMs research. They also provide full transparency by publishing third party testing outcomes on their site.
Swiss Chems offers competitive prices all over the entire spectrum. They also provide discounts of 20% when you pay using cryptocurrency. This puts their prices at a level with PureRawz and the main difference between them can be found in the fact that Swiss Chems offers more third test openness than PureRawz.
Is PureRawz legit?
PureRawz seems to be an official SARMs supplier. Reviewers have stated that PureRawz is a reliable source of SARMs. Its product range is vast and priced competitively.
I would prefer to see certified authentic certificates to increase the confidence of consumers in the products of PureRawz. If this isn't something you are concerned about nevertheless, you can purchase SARMs with confidence at PureRawz.
Disclaimer:
