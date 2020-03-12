Q & A with the Popular DJ of Chennai, DJ Sunny Deepak Punwani

1. Heard you were a guitarist back then in your school days? How did you shift from being a Guitarist to a DJ?
Well, I use to play for bands during school and college times. Once I went to Mumbai to learn the Art Of Mixing, I was surrounded by Hindi speaking people and more over, Hindi music. I use to dislike Bollywood music until I went to Mumbai and got an insight on how much people love Bollywood music. I took interest in listening other genres ranging from Bollywood to Techno. I slowly started to like it and jumped deep into it and found out that, this is the kind of music I would like to focus on.
You can’t compare Bollywood to Rock/Nu-Metal. They both have their own charm in their own ways. End of the day, you listen to what you like. Till today, I listen to Rock and other genres apart from Bollywood. I love music in general.
2. Tell us about your band during school and college days.
My school was very kind to let me play for the band during cultural events. My friends who are great guitarists today, were supportive and took me into the school band. We took part in many school music cultural events and won. That boosted my confidence. 2011 I formed my first band called “Adam and Evil”. We played a lot of shows locally and nationally too. Our biggest show back then was opening for Parikrama in Nodia. Due to personal reasons, I left Adam and Evil and joined another band called “System 04”. We won many events and played many shows and reached a level. I had a great time playing at different venues and I got to learn a lot.
3. Does your family support you in your career?
Initially, as parents they weren’t okay with me choosing music as a full time job. Concerned about my Career, they told me to find a 9-5 job. Eventually, after I became a little recognised as a DJ in the city, their confidence boosted up and supported me as they knew it was something I truly loved to do. Today, I thank my family for supporting me so much. I am greatful to them for letting me do what I love and supporting me to the fullest.
4. Tell us more about NYE 2020 in Bangkok. How was your experience?
Absolutely amazing. I had a great time playing for Indians in Bangkok. The Thai Sindhi Association is a very well recognised group in Thailand. They were very well educated with all the lastest tracks and were very excited to have me on board. I’m glad they trusted me with my work and in return, they had an unforgettable NYE 2020. Thank you TSA for the opportunity.
5. Any original song which you are planning on?
Yes, I am planning on making my first original song. It’s in process. Shall update about this eventually when it’s the right time.