Qatar Migrant Workers' Living Conditions Improved Drastically

The World Cup, the second-most popular sporting event after the Olympics, will be held in Qatar in November. Organizing a soccer competition in the Middle East for the first time is a huge achievement for the area. Eight stadiums, more than 100 hotels, a new airport, three subway lines, and numerous other infrastructure projects have been built since Qatar was chosen to host the World Cup in 2010.
As a country with a population of barely 330,000 people, it was unable to prepare for the World Cup on its own adequately. Since migrants have founded most modern Middle Eastern countries from South Asia, Qatar depended on this human resource instead. Qatar has implemented several reforms to provide better working and living conditions for the country's migrants.
Work Reforms for Migrant Workers in Qatar
Wage protection
In March 2021, Qatar’s first non-discriminatory minimum wage came into place following a six-month transition period, which applies to all employees regardless of their nationality and vocation, including domestic workers.
For starters, businesses in Qatar are required by law to give their employees adequate housing and food and a monthly allowance of at least QAR 500 each for housing and a minimum of QAR 300 for food. Over 280,000 employees, or over 13% of the entire private sector employment, had their basic wages rise to the minimum level between February and September 2021, while many more benefit from the increased rules on allowances.
According to Qatari, “We have done landmark changes to the migrant workers conditions, and we are very satisfied with our achievement. We still have more plans to ensure zero violations and maximum reforms.”
Heat Stress Legislation
In May of 2021, the government passed a new law to safeguard employees from heat exhaustion better. The major point of the Ministerial Decision was to extend the amount of time during the summer when outdoor employment was forbidden.
It is the responsibility of the employer to undertake a heat stress risk assessment and develop heat stress mitigation techniques that are tailored to each site's unique requirements. Outdoor employees must undergo yearly health examinations to ensure that individuals who are more vulnerable to heat-related ailments are allocated to suitable duties or that further safeguards are implemented.
Occupational Safety and Health
National Policy on Occupational Safety and Health in Qatar was approved in 2020 and included the goal of collecting, analyzing, and publishing data. As part of the project, MADLSA, the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), Hamad Medical Corporation, and other organizations worked together to develop data gathering methods for occupational safety and health (OSH).
The OSH data acquired in 2020 was used for an awareness-raising effort to reduce occupational injuries. Dos and don'ts connected to the top five causes of work-related injury in Qatar have been extensively circulated in the workplace and social media platforms.
Labor Inspection
The MADLSA Labour Inspection Department training program continues. This involves creating an OSH course for construction that incorporates a virtual reality training module built for Qatar but may be used globally. A gender-responsive labor inspectorate program is in the works in collaboration with the Swedish Work Environment Authority.
Access to Justice
The government also developed an online complaint system for domestic employees in 2021. For the first time, the Ministry would accept anonymous whistle-blowing complaints from whistle-blowers for several personnel.
In 2020, the Dispute Settlement Committees could not convene because of COVID-19. There were also many claims involving unpaid salaries and benefits as a consequence of firms going bankrupt.
Trafficking and Forced Labor
In 2020 and 2021, the ILO, the British Embassy in Qatar, and Beyond Borders (a UK-based NGO) hosted online training with officials of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (NCCHT).
These included PEACE9 investigative interrogation tactics and achieving human trafficking trials without victim testimony.
The Takeaway!
Qatari Minister of Labor Ali bin Samikh al-Marri revealed that many local companies have already been punished and barred when found guilty of violating any laws concerning migrant workers.
Ali bin Samikh al-Marri added that Qatar migrant workers' reforms are still underreported. Some human rights organizations and media outlets refuse to see the milestones we did and choose to focus on some issues (which we still tackle).
He noted that Qatar's record on migrant workers is very good compared to some European countries, which have problems for migrant workers such as slavery conditions of workers in the UK or human trafficking of workers from east to west European nations.