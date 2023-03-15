New Delhi (India), March 15: German MEP Hannah Neumann has been at the centre of controversy in recent days after it was revealed that she conducted several secret meetings with Gulf states ambassadors amid Qatargate crisis. Sources close to Neumann's assistant confirmed that she met with all Gulf states' ambassadors except for the Qatari ambassador. The meeting discussed plans for conducting visits to Gulf countries, but the meeting was not declared by Neumann, who chairs the DARP Delegation for relations with the Arab Peninsula and is the Vice-Chair of the DROI Subcommittee on Human Rights.
Neumann's Shady Meetings with Gulf States Ambassadors
The fact that many committees suspended their work in the Parliament raises concerns about Hannah Neumann's actions. Neumann did not announce the meeting on any parliamentary platform or social media accounts, which has only led to more doubts about her role in promoting Gulf countries in Brussels, despite their poor human rights records. The source confirmed that the meeting was called by Neumann herself on March 7th, 2023. She requested that all ambassadors keep the meeting off the record and in secret.
This is not the first time that Neumann has been accused of shady dealings with Gulf state ambassadors. Two other secret meetings with the UAE and Saudi ambassadors took place in early January and mid-February, and no announcements or declarations were made regarding these meetings.
The DARP committee in the European Parliament faces calls for overhaul
Many calls have been made to scrap the DARP committee in the Parliament to help fight corruption following the arrest of Marc Trabella, who was the Vice-Chair of Neumann in that committee. A lobbyist in Brussels, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that DARP is one of the most corrupt committees in the European Parliament due to the influence exercised by the ambassadors of Gulf countries in Brussels. He believes that "cleaning Brussels as part of Judge Michel Claise will be incomplete if both DORI and DARP committees are not scrapped or overhauled."
Senior Italian journalist Paolo Fusi has accused Neumann of working on behalf of the UAE in Brussels, where she helped the country escape key condemnations and cancelled some events planned by NGOs opposing UAE human rights abuses. Fusi confirmed that Neumann worked directly with the Emirates Government under the instructions of Ali Rashed Al Nuaimi.
Fusi added, "Hannah Neumann is one of the most active MEPs in defending Dubai's interests, so much so that she was the only one, in her parliamentary group, to vote against a resolution condemning the Emirati government following the torture of three human rights defenders: Ahmed Mansoor, Mohammed al-Roken, and Nasser Bin Ghaith. Above all, the first, which had been fought for years with the use of military spyware such as DarkMatter and Pegasus, is now dying in prison, where he is serving a ten-year sentence for slander of the regime, and is on a hunger strike. Disconcerting, but true."
These allegations against Neumann raise serious concerns about her impartiality and commitment to promoting human rights. Her links to the UAE and other Gulf states are well-documented, and there is growing evidence that she has been using her position in the European Parliament to further their interests.
It is essential that the European Parliament investigates these allegations thoroughly and takes appropriate action to ensure that MEPs are held accountable for their actions. The reputation of the European Parliament and the integrity of its members are at stake, and it is imperative that swift and decisive action is taken to address these concerns.
ah Neumann's secret meetings with Gulf state ambassadors, her failure to declare these meetings, and her alleged links to the UAE and other Gulf states raise serious questions about her impartiality and commitment to promoting human rights. It is vital that the European Parliament takes action to address these concerns and ensures that MEPs are held accountable for their actions.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.