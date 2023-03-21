QHT Regrow Hair Clinic offers Advanced Hair Transplant Techniques for Women in India

New Delhi (India), March 21: Hair loss and thinning hair can be significant sources of stress and anxiety for women, affecting their self-esteem and confidence. However, hair transplant surgery can be an effective solution to this problem.
Dr. G K Sharma, a renowned hair transplant surgeon in India, is proud to announce that his clinic, now offers high-quality hair transplant procedures for women. He said, "Our goal is to help women regain confidence and feel good about themselves again. We understand that every patient is unique and tailor our approach to meet their needs. We take great pride in our work and strive to achieve natural-looking results that enhance the patient's appearance and confidence.
Dr. G. K. Sharma, our expert hair transplant surgeon and founder at QHT Clinic, implements FUE and Dense Hair Implantation hair transplant techniques to achieve natural hair regrowth for our patients. He has extensive experience performing hair transplant surgeries for both men and women. He uses the latest techniques and state-of-the-art equipment to ensure the best possible results for his patients.
For the Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) technique, the surgeon uses a micro-punch tool to pluck individual follicles from the back of the scalp. They then make small holes in the balding area of the scalp and gently implant a single hair follicle into each hole. The surgeon may implant hundreds or thousands of hair follicles during a single session.
In the case of Dense Hair Implantation, our surgeon shaves the scalp and administers local anesthesia to numb it. They then use a tool with a fine tip to remove hair follicles from the back of the scalp. These follicles are then placed into a pen-shaped tool and implanted into the balding area of the scalp without making any incisions.
Female hair transplant in India at QHT Hair Clinic offers several benefits, including natural hair regrowth, less downtime, a painless and scar-free procedure, and long-term cost efficiency. The clinic is equipped with highly qualified and experienced hair transplant surgeons, advanced equipment, state-of-the-art technology, cost-efficient hair transplant treatments and trained and certified support staff.
Dr. G K Sharma's clinic offers a safe and effective solution to women experiencing hair loss or thinning hair. QHT Clinic and Dr. G. K. Sharma are committed to providing the highest quality care to our patients and helping them achieve their desired results.
For consultations, patients can consult QHT Clinic at –
520-521, Ground Floor, Model Colony,
Near Mahakali mobile & T9 Tower,
Haridwar, Uttarakhand 249407.
Phone number: +91-9897020696, +91-9528168089, +91-7417913933
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof