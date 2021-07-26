QRAAMEN LAUNCHES A COLLECTION OF GROOMING PRODUCTS INSPIRED BY MARVEL’S SUPER HEROES – THE AVENGERS

New ,Delhi ,July 2021: Qraamen , one of India's largest manufacturer and distributor of grooming products for men has launched a special range of skincare, hair care and beard care products inspired by Marvel’s popular Super Heroes - The Avengers.
With this range, Marvel fans can include their favourite SuperHeroes in their daily routine. The collection features fan-favorite Marvel Super Heroes – Iron Man, The Hulk, Captain America and Thor with the product designs capturing their personalities. The product line-up includes Green coffee: body scrub, wash and face serum; Apple cider vinegar: shampoo, conditioner, face and beard wash, and beard grooming oil; De-Tan face scrub and wash, among many others. The collection is designed to suit various skin types and grooming needs.
"We love Marvel characters and it was an obvious choice for Qraamen to introduce a range of products that will appeal to the Marvel fans in the country. The products reflect the Marvel character’s traits and we are excited to launch this collection," said Karan Gupta, Qraamen.
The Marvel Avengers inspired Qraamen collection is priced in the range of INR 1200-1800 and is available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Nykaa.com, Myntra.com, and Big Basket.com.
