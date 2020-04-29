Quarantine means upskilling: Rahul Rajeev uplifts young entrepreneurs with his Lifestyle course

With the onset of the novel corona virus pandemic in 2020, we are seeing a global shutdown, with millions of people being locked indoors in quarantine, for their own good. This confinement in movement is a hinderance to daily activities and may start to look like wasted fine and energy, but a young entrepreneur has set fourth to really help people to use this time effectively
Rahul Rajeev, Cofounder of Venteskraft Global, a training and mentorship firm for stock market and business development, is an experienced stock market trader and tutor, but has his passion set in lifestyle coaching, as a way for young spirits to recognise their potential to the fullest. Under the Instagram handle ‘the _shady_entreprenuer’, the young entrepreneur provides life style training and advice through his many motivational videos, including fitness, diet and also running an online program as a coach for people to learn to live a healthy and successful lifestyle. He has been keeping his audience updated recently with his various routines in this period of lockdown for almost a !month, aimed at effectively using this time to uncover oneself. His life style coaching focuses a lot on fitness and diet which has inspired thousands of people to bring changes to these within this halt they are facing in their lives. His recent videos and stories have been centred on self actualisation by using the solitude of quarantine to find out more about yourself, from likes and dislikes, gains, weaknesses to even a finding or reviving a hobby.His youtube(Venteskraft Global) channel provides a variety to contents related to lifestyle coaching. He also touches on how to maintain your health and mind within fours walls, focusing on workouts for the body and mind at home. Currently, the entrepreneur also has a ‘lifestyle course’, mainly focused on entrepreneurial lifestyle, providing training to young entrepreneurs in making various changes in their lives to get started on a positive and healthier journey , which he believes is the starting point of of any aspiring business person. This course covers development of various skills and aspects required to mould a successful entrepreneur. He personally monitors this program, watching the progress of his students with direct contact with them, adding a rather personal touch, in true coaching format.
He has been seeing a steady rise in followers, especially young working class people and the entrepreneur aspires to help youth to come out of this rather negative time to humanity itself as a positive one for oneself.