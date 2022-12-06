Quick Fix Plus Synthetic Urine Review: How To Use & Where To Buy Quick Fix

In this complete Quick Fix synthetic review, you are going to learn everything you need to know to use it to pass a drug test.
But more than that, this is a complete guide for using Quick Fix for drug test success. Top tips, detailed information, and advice on where to buy Quick Fix as well. I will compare Quick Fix plus to the other top brands on the market, so you can see how complex it is and if it’s still good enough to work in 2022 and on into 2023.
I will talk about the drug test labs, and whether fake urine like Quick Fix can fool Quest diagnostics, LabCorp, and the other big companies. Plus, I’ll also tell you about a couple of very complex synthetic urine alternatives, should you decide you want something more advanced for your drug test.
>>>Check Out My Recommended Synthetic Urine Brand<<<
What Is Spectrumlabs Quick Fix Synthetic Urine?
Quick Fix synthetic urine has been around for nearly 25 years. But don’t let that fool you, it’s not an outdated and poor-quality synthetic urine.
In fact, Quick Fix is currently at formula 6.3. So, it’s regularly updated to ensure the balance of the ingredients in it is correct for modern drug testing.
However, saying that, it is a very basic formula. I will talk about the complexity in a moment and compare it to other brands at the end of this review, but this is not something you would use to pass anything other than the standard five panel pre-employment drug test, or something like that.
But, the balance of complexity, price, and convenience make it perfect for basic-level drug testing (the type that most of you would actually face).
When Can You Use Synthetic Urine To Pass A Drug Test?
There are actually lots of combinations of urine drug tests you could face.
Firstly, there are three different types of test processes:
• Unsupervised drug test
• Supervised drug test
• Observed drug test
Supervised and observed drug tests are about degrees of visibility. It could be there is someone in the room with you, or it could, in extreme circumstances, be someone directly looking at you urinate. This is rare though, and you will know about this in advance.
So, synthetic urine is perfect for unsupervised drug testing. That’s what 95% of the drug tests carried out each year are.
Nobody will be in the room with you, or if they are, you will be in a separate area, or behind a screen. In that situation, it’s perfectly possible to simply pour the fake urine into the sample cup you have been given, and hand it over.
Secondly, the number of panels your sample will be tested against will vary. From four panels, all the way through to 12.
Overwhelmingly though, it’s a basic five panel test you will face. You will never know exactly which drugs are being looked for though, so you cannot assume you will pass if you’ve not got any of the standard substances in your bloodstream.
Here’s What You Get In The Quick Fix Synthetic Urine Kit
Quick Fix is a very effective and affordable synthetic urine kit. For just $30 you can get the standard 2 fl oz size. For an extra $10, you can get the 3-fluid-ounce kit called “Quick Fix Plus”.
But don’t get fooled into thinking that the plus product is better. It is literally just a larger volume of the same quality synthetic urine.
When you get the box, this is what you will find in it:
• Plastic vial of premixed synthetic urine
• A good quality heatpad
• Instruction leaflet
• An elastic band to connect the heatpad to the heated urine
So this isn’t particularly advanced stuff. You may even be a little underwhelmed when you open the box. But it’s the quality of the urine and the heat source to maintain the right temperature that you need to consider.
How Complex Is Quick Fix 6.3?
The more complex the formula, the more scrutiny it will be able to face.
When you submit your sample, it will go through the following levels of scrutiny:
1. Within two minutes of handing it over it will be checked for temperature. Human urine exits the body at between 97°F 100°F. Legally, to allow for two minutes of cooling, the temperature has to be between 90°F and 100°F.
2. The next step is validity checks. The sample is tested against panels to see how they react. This checks for a variety of things including the pH, specific gravity, creatinine levels, and known adulterants such as nitrates.
3. As long as everything is okay from steps one and two, it will undergo an immunoassay. That sounds complex, but it’s basically a panel drug test kit. They will test your sample against the various panels commissioned to see if any react.
4. If it fails the immunoassay or the validity checks, or there is some suspicion round you or your sample, then it could be put through a full gas chromatography-mass spectrometry analysis. This is rare though, and any fake urine will fail this step.
So how does Quick Fix stand up to undergoing that scrutiny?
Well, these are the characteristics of Quick Fix:
• Balanced for ph
• Balanced for specific gravity
• Contains the right amount creatinine
• Contains urea and uric acid (although these are rarely looked for during standard drug tests)
• Looks like urine
• Comes with a reliable heatpad
Overall, it’s a very basic formula that contains the bare minimum to get you through to that immunoassay.
As long as there is no suspicion or unusual scrutiny on your sample though, it’s enough to pass a drug test at a very low price.
Quick Fix Plus Synthetic Urine Instruction
These are the basic instructions you need to use to pass a drug test using Quick Fix urine:
1. Before you get started, activate the heatpad. It's air activated, and it needs to warm up over a few minutes. So while you are preparing the vial of premixed urine, get the heat rising so that when it’s strapped the sample won’t cool.
2. Take the top off the premixed urine and put it into the microwave. Microwave it on full power for about 15 seconds. Take it out, shake it gently, and watch the temperature strip on the side of the vial. You’re looking for a temperature of at least 90°F, but no more than 100°F. Between that range, you’ll get a reading on the temperature strip. So try to get one, and then raise it with small increments microwaving to get it as close to 100°F as possible, without going over. An alternative to using a microwave is to run it under a hot tap. Again, do this in small increments, and give it 30 seconds between blasts of hot water or microwaving to ensure you can watch the temperature strip get a reading.
3. Once the sample of Quick Fix is in the correct temperature range, strap the heatpad to the sample. Although there is an elastic band supplied, I feel this is a bit of a rubbish solution. Get yourself some good-quality tape so it can be securely and evenly attached.
4. The last step before you leave is concealment. Tuck the sample into your underwear. Make sure you are wearing baggy jogging bottoms. For an unsupervised drug test, you won’t be intimately searched. They may make you remove hats and coats, check your bags, and pat you down, but they cannot touch you intimately or fully check your body over.
Does Quick Fix Work: Will Quick Fix Fool Quest Diagnostics & LabCorp?
So the million-dollar question is does Quick Fix work to pass a drug test?
Drilling that question down another step, is Quick Fix Quest diagnostics option, and is it an option for a sample submitted at the other big testing company, LabCorp?
Here’s the thing. It will work for all of the labs out there. It doesn’t matter who they are, as long as it’s a standard drug test that goes through the usual procedures, then Quick Fix can be good enough to pass.
The only time when Quick Fix will struggle is if it undergoes more intense scrutiny.
What Do People Say? Quick Fix Synthetic Urine User Reviews Online
For more than two decades, Quick Fix urine has been passing drug tests for people.
Of course, you will get some people saying that Quick Fix failed them. However, the main reason people fail is that they submit it outside the correct temperature range.
When you go to submit your sample, just before you go into the building, check the temperature. If it’s cooled (below the minimum 90°F), then warm it up before you enter the building by taking a flask of hot water with you.
User reviews of Quick Fix also note that it’s a very basic formula and some people say it doesn’t really look like urine.
As long as it doesn’t undergo any scrutiny beyond the normal, then Quick Fix is definitely good enough, and user reviews back that up.
Do Not Buy Quick Fix Plus Synthetic Urine From General Retailers
Quick Fix can be found in smoke shops and some local retailers. But I wouldn’t advise you buy it from there for a couple of reasons:
• Sometimes out of date stock
• It’s often expensive
I wouldn’t actually advise you to buy any fake urine locally. For the reasons above, and because usually only poor quality fake urine products are available.
Where To Buy Quick Fix 3 OZ Urine
The best place to buy Quick Fix from is the official reseller Quick Fix Synthetic. If you buy it from these guys, you know you are getting the best price and fresh stock.
I’d recommend you buy the “Plus” product, with 3 fluid ounces in it. There’s a good reason I advise that.
To try and catch out people with fake samples, knowing that a lot of the products only come with 2 fluid ounces of urine, some drug test labs now ask for a larger than 2 fluid ounces specimen to be submitted.
So, by buying Quick Fix Plus, costing just $40 and only $10 more than standard Quick Fix, you’re still getting good quality synthetic urine at a great price.
Best Quick Fix Alternatives
The conclusion of my Quick Fix review is that Quick Fix does work, it can pass a drug test, but it's far from the best.
As long as you are aware that it’s a basic formula that won’t pass intense scrutiny, and that the heatpad can fail, then you’ll be fine.
Just make sure you take some hot water with you to adjust the temperature if needed, and the heatpad problem goes away. There’s nothing you can do about the basic formula, other than ensure you don’t submit Quick Fix for anything else other than a basic drug test.
If you want something more advanced, then I would recommend Sub Solution.
Sub Solution is the most popular brand on the market. Compared to Quick Fix, it has the following advantages:
• Contains 14 chemicals found in urine
• Latest Quick Fix version 6.3 is not as advanced as Sub Solution
• Quick Fix doesn’t smell like urine or produce foam (doesn’t contain albumin)
• Sub Solution looks, smells, and froths like human urine
• Sub Solution uses heat activator powder rather than a heatpad
With Sub Solution, you’re getting a far more advanced formula, that looks, froths, and even smells like human urine.
Plus, it uses heat activator powder rather than a heatpad. This stuff is fantastic, because it gives you complete control over the temperature of the sample right up until the point you submit it.
There’s no need to activate a heatpad, use microwaves, hot water, or anything like that at all.
Just before you go in, tap in about one-third of the heat activator powder and shake it until it dissolves. Watch the temperature strip, and add a little more if necessary until you get a reading. It’s that simple to do. One bottle costs $85 you can buy it from Testnegative.
You could trade up another level to Quick Luck. It’s the big brother of Sub Solution.
It’s basically the same, but it’s premixed. So it’s ready to go at short notice, making Quick Luck the ultimate fake urine in any circumstance, even on the job drug testing.
Therefore, Quick Fix synthetic urine, as reviewed, is good enough a basic pre-employment drug testing, but it’s not advanced enough to pass any type of test, and you don’t get the granular control of the heat activator powder.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.