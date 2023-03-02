Quickcharge Pro Reviews – Charger takes USA by Storm

Quickcharge Pro Overview
Music, videos, and apps. Modern smartphones are suitable for making phone calls and have increasingly become consumer electronics. The numerous functions pose a real challenge even to batteries considered powerful.
Quickcharge Pro functions usually need at least 60 minutes to charge up to 80 % of the battery. The manufacturer of Quickcharge Pro claims to have developed a charger that is supposed to shorten this period again significantly. This product is suitable for the storms of:
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- laptops and
- mobile game consoles
If the manufacturer is proper, 35 minutes will supply an empty battery with 70 % energy again. The Quickcharge Pro uses QC 3.0 technology, which is supposed to increase the speed of charging the battery by up to 4 times. In addition, this charger has three 3.1 A ports for fast charging, which can be used simultaneously as the fast charging function.
If this description has made you curious, you can find more helpful information about the charger in the Quickcharge Pro product description.
Quickcharge Pro quality
Many people have noticed that fast charging can cause heat to build up in a charger or the device itself. Before you buy Quickcharge Pro, it is a good idea to ask yourself whether the quality of this product is sufficient to withstand a new, faster charge without damage.
First, to answer this question, look at the manufacturer's information about this charger. Labeled as powerful, the manufacturer indicates that this product has the technical capabilities to shut itself down in the event of an imminent overheating or overvoltage build-up.
Furthermore, the Quickcharge Pro is said to have intelligent circuit technology built in. This term refers to the ability to use all four connections simultaneously. However, two different outputs of 5 and 18 watts are provided. For this purpose, the charger can divide the maximum output power so that the product is not damaged even when used simultaneously.
Furthermore, the Quickcharge Pro is said to be made of fire-resistant materials. If sparks form when the charging cable and charger are connected, the materials are supposed to prevent the housing from deforming and the technical components inside from being damaged.
Known FAQ about this product
- Q: How is the Quickcharge Pro powered?
- A: The Quickcharge Pro has a mains plug that can be connected directly to the wall socket.
- Q: What connections are there on the Quickcharge Pro?
- A: The Quickcharge Pro has one QC 3.0 USB port marked in red and three 3.1A USB ports marked in green. All four ports can be used at the same time.
- Q: How much time can be saved by fast charging?
- A: With Quick Charge, bringing the battery up to a 75% charge in 35 minutes is possible.
- Q: Does the charger require time-consuming installation?
- A: No, the device does not require a download or registration on an app. With an accessible power outlet and the appropriate charging cables, this device is ready to use anytime.
- Q: Which charging cable is needed for Quickcharge?
- A: You can use the regular USB charging cables for the Quickcharge Pro, usually included with smartphones, tablets, and the like.
General Quickcharge Pro customer reviews
In most households today, there is already more than one device that needs new energy for the battery it contains several times a week with the help of a charger. Charging these devices one after the other is time-consuming and requires good timing to recognize when a battery is set. The following appliance can be connected to the charger.
In this context, the four connections in just one charger are already a reason to take a closer look at the Quickcharge Pro. Combining fast charging with safe use also appeals to other buyers.
Most of their Quickcharge Pro reviews are positive. They praise the ease of use, which only requires plugging into the connections and a socket, and the handy shape, which fits comfortably in any desk drawer. The compatibility with most electronic mobile phones and laptops that have come onto the market in recent years is also rated positively.
In addition, the product is said to be backward compatible, which means that the devices receive new energy with the charger, but only fast charging at the four times faster speed is not available.
Negative opinions about this charger criticize that of the four ports, only one port offers the promised speed during the charging process. In families where all family members own a mobile phone, it can again be difficult to charge the mobile phones in the shortest time with only one Quickcharge Pro.
What problems can I address with this charging cable?
The Quickcharge Pro charger is primarily aimed at people who want to save time. This applies to individual charging processes as well as the fast charging of several batteries at the same time. This charger is intended to meet the target group's requirements due to the four connections available.
Furthermore, buyers looking for a tiny and handy charger might be interested in this product. The Quickcharge Pro also focuses on the essentials in its design. It should also find a place in a jacket pocket always to be taken along when traveling.
It should also be noted that a mains plug is already included with this product. The handling of the charger, therefore, requires only two simple steps. First, you should place the Quickcharge Pro in a free socket, and then you can connect the charging cables of your devices to the four connections.
A quick charge of the battery then starts automatically and requires neither the download of software nor other additional steps. People who would not describe themselves as experts in electronics can hardly make any mistakes in handling this product.
What are the advantages and disadvantages of a charger?
Advantages:
- Simultaneous charging of multiple devices
- Compatible with current and older devices
- Small size and weight
- No additional software required
- One-time cost, unlimited use
Disadvantages:
- It can quickly take damage if dropped
- Easy to overlook due to size
Where can I buy Quickcharge Pro online?
Suppose a manufacturer comes from the USA, as with the Quickcharge Pro. In that case, there is no guarantee that this charger can also be found in German specialist shops. So that you don't run from shop to shop and your search still needs to be crowned with success, you can seize the opportunity and go shopping directly on the manufacturer's website.
The website is divided into an informative part and an order form, which you can use for your purchase. Buying from the manufacturer means you don't have to worry about not getting an original product. On the other hand, the risk of receiving counterfeit goods can only partially be ruled out with other shops or online shops.
On the website, you can decide which quantity you want to buy. There are currently three offers available for this charger with the following content.
- 1 Quickcharge Pro = 50% discount
- 3 Quickcharge Pro = 67 % discount + free shipping
- 5 Quickcharge Pro = 75 % discount + free shipping
As you can see from the comparison, the purchase is currently linked to a discount promotion. Suppose you are interested in using this charger for fast charging. In that case, it can pay off quickly before buying it so that you don't have to worry about the end of this promotion later.
The packs with the more important contents pay off if, for example, you have a phone that you use exclusively for work. This way, you can charge the battery at home and work with the time savings promised by the manufacturer. Of course, you can also use the 75 % savings to inspire your work.
Use gift ideas and give the remaining four Quickcharge Pro to family and friends. Until the ordered goods are on their way to you, you only have to decide on the payment method. The choice is currently still quite manageable and consists of the following:
- PayPal or
- credit card payment
Together. This limited choice of payment methods is common for manufacturers who ship goods abroad. Suppose there needs to be cooperation with payment providers such as Klarna. In that case, you must have either a credit card or a PayPal account for these purchases. However, the data transfer should be encrypted to protect your data so that no third parties can access the payment information.
According to the manufacturer, the package can take up to 14 days to reach you after you have sent the data. Therefore, little patience is always required when shipping from a distant foreign country. To speed up shipping, you should keep all payment receipts and invoices sent to you online. Suppose your parcel is ready for collection at customs. In that case, you can easily prove the purchase price so that the calculation of import fees is not based on the original sales price.
Quickcharge Pro technical details
- QC 3.0 technology for up to 4 times faster charging.
- Four ports can be used at the same time
- 1 x QC 3.0 connector (18 watts) red
- 3 x 3.1 A connections (5 watts) green
- power supply via mains plug
- intelligent circuit technology
- overvoltage and overload protection
- backward compatible with previous technologies
- fireproof materials
- compact dimensions
- lightweight
Quickcharge Pro Rating
The review for the Quickcharge Pro charger deals with the question of whether this product is as powerful as promised. The first thing to look at is the connections. These are USB ports, so you should be able to use the charging cables that came with your electrical devices when you bought them. It would help if you did not have to pay extra for this charger after purchasing it.
There are four connections to choose from. Only one of these ports provides the promised fast battery charging with up to 18 watts. The power is limited to the usual 5 watts on the other three ports. The red marking is for the faster QC 3.0 connection, and the green is for the three regular 3.1 A connections. You can, therefore, also be guided visually to the correct connections.
The second glance is to the mains plug to ensure sufficient power is available to fulfill the manufacturer's promises. The Quickcharge Pro does not receive the required power from a power bank or other power storage device but takes it directly from the socket. This means that this product can be used wherever a free power socket is nearby.
Thirdly, it is worth looking at why the Quickcharge Pro can offer faster speed and fast charging. The use of QC 3.0 technology is said to be responsible for this. QC is the abbreviation for Quick Charge and already indicates that technology has been developed to make the use of battery-powered electronics in everyday life even less complicated through fast charging.
Only some mobile phones or laptops are compatible with this technology. You should therefore dig out the instruction manual of your devices to look for the designation QC 3.0. Alternatively, search engines can help you find the answer you seek online.
Suppose the requirements match and your devices are suitable for even faster battery charging. In that case, taking the Quickcharge Pro into the shortlist of products is worthwhile. The small dimensions and the fireproof materials are two more reasons to discover more positive than negative features of this charger.
Contact information about the manufacturer
Suppose you are one of those critical consumers who would only buy a charger after discovering more about the manufacturer. In that case, you do not have to start your time-consuming research. Below is helpful information about who produces Quickcharge Pro for fast charging.
Address:
Name: Quickcharge Pro
11551 E 45th Avenue
Unit C, Denver
Colorado 80239
Country of origin: USA
Home: https://quickchargepro.com/
Support: E-mail: support @ quickchargepro . com
Phone: +1 (855) 273-0492
The address listed is also the return address. If the Quickcharge Pro charger has been damaged in transit or the product is not as powerful as you expected, you can use this address to return the goods to the manufacturer. You should also take a little bit of time to test the goods. The legal 14-day period for returning goods starts with the delivery.
Since the goods are shipped to the USA, getting an impression of the quality and functionality is helpful within the first few days after delivery. This gives you enough time to repack the goods and return them to the post office.
