Quizzes helped me learn about a wide spectrum of subjects and be more confident

Avid quiz lover, 14-year-old Krishnarpith speaks about the format made learning fun and more holistic
For more than 8 years now, Krishnarpith Nettayikkodath has been hooked to quizzing because he believes “working hard to ace a quiz competition makes learning new things fun and fuels his competitive spirit and confidence.” Like him there are many students, who at a young age have adopted quizzing as part of their student lifestyle, encouraged by their parents and teachers. The reason? It’s not just a gamifiable way of learning, but also a practice which inculcates in them traits that will help them grow into well-rounded adults.
In 2020, as the pandemic raged on, the way the world functioned also changed. Parents now faced the challenge of ensuring that their children used their time productively while balancing screen time and use of gadgets. Krishnarpith, who’s passion for quizzes had made him a regular participant of Mind War’s quizzes, was elated to sustain his habit with the platform’s offerings on digital media. “Due to the lockdown, it wasn’t possible to go outdoors, but I was determined to use my time well. Thanks to my interest in quizzing, I was able to keep myself busy with learning new things, apart from our school curriculum,” says the 9th standard student of Bhawans Varuna Vidhyalaya, Kocchi, Kerala.
In 2019, Krishnarpith was introduced to quizzing platform Mind Wars by his aunt, who is also a teacher. Since then, challenging himself to keep scoring better on the “enthralling format” became a part of his daily schedule, with 6:30 pm being marked in his calendar as Mind Wars quiz time. “I have learnt more from the competitions that I lost than the ones I won. I am looking forward to participating in the Mind Wars Olympiad because 2020 has taught me one thing - knowledge gives you confidence. When we compete with so many brilliant minds and do well, we get a confidence boost on entering the highest rank. When we don’t do well, we realise our weakness and begin to work on them. I kept myself updated with the changing times and learnt a lot more during this period, than ever before. It’s more than a competition; it’s my learning curve to prepare for my life ahead,” says an excited Krishnarpith.
Like this young boy, thousands of children have experienced the benefits of participating in national level quiz competitions. It evokes in them the feeling of pride and accomplishment by giving them the chance to prove their merit. Mind Wars is an exemplary platform based on this premise. The GK Olympiad has been created based on the results of a detailed survey that factors in the expert recommendations of principals and teachers from across over 1,000 schools all over India, making it a truly democratic and inclusive process. It motivates them to learn about a variety of topics in order to win prizes. Moreover, it is updated on a daily basis by the Mind Wars team, ensuring that learning doesn’t stop at any level.
Mr. Umesh Kr Bansal, Senior Vice President – Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., told us, “Mind Wars Olympiad aims to provide kids with a platform that improves their knowledge, responsiveness, decision making, and competitive spirit, and encourages them to continuously learn in a holistic manner.”
Mind Wars Olympiad is open to students across India with the unique facility of 24*7 practice on India’s largest quizzing and knowledge platform, and will recognise the top 1,000 students on its national merit list.
