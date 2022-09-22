RAD-140 Review (Athlete’s Best Choice for Great Performance)

Extreme strength and massive muscle gains
RAD-140 - also known as Testolone - is a chemical compound found very often in gyms and especially among bodybuilders, broadly used in muscle strengthening and rebuilding the volume of lean muscle mass.
This review intends to bring some light on this popular chemical product, learning more in depth about its active ability and the ideal way to take advantage of it for the benefit of training.
We will also give a limited emphasis on the negative side of this popular SARM, projected as "the absolutely safe alternative to anabolic steroids".
Finally, we will study combinations of chemicals (stacks) and legal alternatives for the RAD-140 (depending on the ultimate goal to be achieved).
Below we bring the facts.
RAD-140 – what it is
In the history of sports, athletes have always been looking for ways to improve their performance, surpass themselves and to overcoming their records.
These ways were sometimes natural, while in many occasions were purely chemical.
Anabolic steroids have marked a long course in the history of sports, continuing to do so today.
Nevertheless, RAD-140 - although also a very potent chemical - is not an anabolic steroid.
It has a huge resemblance to steroids in the results brought, but it differs greatly in the way it acts in the organism.
The RAD-140 - also known as Testolone - is a SARM.
The structure of the chemical testolone functions as a type of "SARM|Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator".
As a medicine, RAD-140 was created to help treat serious diseases associated with muscle waste, that is, diseases causing serious muscle damage and loss, such as breast cancer, eating disorders, AIDS and cachexia.
Although not a "sports product", the RAD-140 was used almost immediately by the sports field for these "properties" of muscle strengthening and reconstruction.
SARM – what it is and how it differs from an anabolic steroid
As already mentioned, SARM is a powerful chemical, acting as a selective androgen receptor modulator.
Let’s see what this means.
SARM is a chemical compound with a similar chemical structure to that of steroids, delivering similar physical benefits (muscle gains, fat loss, energy, improved athletic performance).
Nevertheless, the basic difference between these two (2) powerful bodybuilding chemicals lies in the way they work (and therefore in their effects on the user's organism).
SARM - as a selective modulator - presents a much more "selective", i.e. a more targeted action on the muscle and bone tissues of the body.
Specifically, the SARM RAD-140 is one of the most popular SARMs and in recent years has shown a huge increase over its previous anabolic steroids.
The main reason for this - apart from the huge sports/physical benefits - is the fact that unlike steroids it is non-toxic and does not affect the health/function of the liver (at least not to the extent that steroids do).
Another reason that SARM RAD-140 is now preferred over steroids is that - as the current evidence shows - it is not harmful to the prostate and does not cause testosterone suppression side effects in the organism (again, at least not to the extent that steroids do).
A key feature of SARMs is that they cannot be easily converted to another form of an enzyme called five-a reductase.
This is highly important.
Testosterone is converted to dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a major cause of many of the side effects of anabolic steroids.
However, this is not the case with SARMs, as they are resistant to the enzyme aromatase, which has the ability to convert testosterone to estrogen.
Nevertheless, SARMs, as they do not reduce the organism's natural testosterone production to the level of anabolic steroids, do not cause such extreme side effects and their discontinuation is much simpler.
On the other hand, the positive effects of SARM RAD-140 on the organism are quite significant and large, ensuring gains of 20 times greater than of a person who is not using it.
Summarizing, let us clarify this.
Scientists have been trying for a long time to find an alternative to anabolic steroids, a proposal not so destructive to health will not cause so many side effects and it will not create such a big problem of addiction/dependence to users.
SARMs therefore provided such an opportunity.
Their non-steroidal nature, as well as the fact that they are specifically designed to have a selective action in the organism (stimulating androgen receptors only in muscle and bone cells), is what brought them higher in bodybuilders' preference for steroids.
SARMs, therefore, do not adversely affect body tissues such as the prostate, liver and brain (as it is the case with steroids).
They also do not convert (or not as much as with steroids) to unwanted molecules of DHT (dihydrotestosterone) and estrogen, significantly reducing the final side effects.
Which persons select SARMs and why
SARMs were clearly created for medical purposes.
More specifically, their purpose was to help people suffering from serious conditions including muscle atrophy (such as cancer or AIDS), as well as other conditions such as osteoporosis, anemia and chronic fatigue.
In summary, one of their main purposes is a safer alternative to testosterone treatment.
Nevertheless, have the SARMs finally achieved this?
Unfortunately, this question remains unanswered.
Although there is a lot of positive evidence, research into the action and effects of SARMs on the human organism has not yet reached a definitive conclusion.
SARMs are still under research and have not received official marketing approval from the FDA, means their use for sports purposes is illegal.
However, why do athletes use them specifically (despite the fact that they are dangerous and illegal)?
Especially bodybuilders use SARMs on a large scale and more than all other sports.
I think the reasons are clear.
● It is selected by beginners seeking to gain a first and milder experience with anabolic agents, for proceeding to a cycle of steroids at a later stage.
● It is also selected by experienced and demanding users, looking for maximum physical gains by enhancing the effectiveness of steroid cycles in combination with the use of SARMs.
● For many bodybuilders SARMs are especially useful as they help maintain lean body mass without causing water retention (as it is the case with steroids).
● Athletes not wishing to be satisfied with natural solutions select it. SARMs may not be as effective as traditional steroids, but they are much more effective than all-natural ingredients (such as creatine) and have immediately visible benefits.
● Professional athletes select it, as it is much more difficult - compared to anabolic steroids - to be detected in special doping tests (detected most of the time).
SARM RAD-140 Testolone – how it works
This SARM - as already mentioned - is one of the most popular due to giving results similar to those of steroids, with far fewer negative consequences for the organism.
The difference with steroids lies in the fact that a SARM (as a product working selectively in the organism) selectively targets specific tissues and without affecting the rest.
More specifically, the RAD-140 works specifically with muscle and bone tissue, providing a spectacular boost for them, not affecting:
● the liver and its function.
● the prostate.
● the brain.
RAD-140 promotes the rapid growth of lean hard muscle mass and at the same time promotes the burning of excess body fat, leading to a body "dry"/muscular/ribbed, an irresistible body.
As mentioned earlier, RAD-140 has a selective action, identified in two (2) basic tissues of the body.
1. The muscle tissue
Certainly, RAD-140 (or Testolone) has as its main activity the strengthening of the muscle tissue, this being the main reason for achieving muscle results so quickly and in such a short time (almost as quickly and effectively as anabolic steroids).
It also promotes the protection of already acquired muscles from damage and losses in hard training.
2. The bone tissue
RAD-140, in addition to muscle tissue, also includes bone tissue in its selective action.
Moreover, as a medicine, it was created to fight diseases of muscle loss and osteoporosis.
Thus, in "hard" sports such as bodybuilding, the RAD-140, promotes the strengthening of bone density and prevents related injuries.
RAD-140 - Benefits from its use – Ten (10) reasons to select it
1. Fast gain of a flawless lean muscle mass
It is the number one goal of every athlete and - surely - it is the number one advantage offered by the SARM RAD-140 Testolone.
Even the most "hard" training is not able to give you the size of the muscle gains given by RAD-140.
In fact, this chemical product manages to promote muscle mass growth, while preventing injuries of intense and demanding training.
2. Increase of protein synthesis in the body
A necessary condition to build muscle mass in your body is to ensure the "nutrition" of the muscles.
RAD-140 increases the production of proteins in your body, which - as you know - are one of the most basic sources of energy in the body.
Nevertheless, this is not the only reason.
Proteins made up of a series of amino acids are absorbed by the body and then distributed to the cells.
This is a very important process of the body to carry out various biological functions (such as nutrition and ensuring the health of muscles, bones and blood).
3. Targeted body fat burning and "drying" promoted
You will never obtain the flawless ribbed muscular body you dream of, regardless of how much you "melt" in the gym in endless workouts and tedious sets, if you do not eliminate the excess body fat.
Indeed, fat is burned with intensive training.
Nevertheless, some parts of the body are much more stubborn and difficult to "exercise" and finally release the fat retained in them.
With the RAD-140, you will be able to achieve substantial fat loss in the body, even in its most difficult parts (such as the back, arms, waist, chest, waist, thighs, and buttocks).
4. Metabolic function increased to maximum
The RAD-140 is a SARM that - as already pointed out - offers dual benefits: muscle rebuilding and fat loss at the same time, achieving fast and effective fat burning by enhancing the organism's metabolic function at "increased speeds".
In this way, the body increases its energy reserves and offers improved physical gains (drier, more muscular, more well shaped body in "zero" time).
5. Endurance boosted (Aerobic and Anaerobic)
More intense training means greater benefits in a shorter time.
Therefore, it is clear that with the RAD-140 and with increased physical endurance (both aerobic and anaerobic); you will have extreme training and even more extreme physical benefits.
This is because the chemical testolone (as mentioned earlier) enhances metabolic function, thus leading to extensive fat loss and enhanced production of beneficial energy.
This energy is used by the athlete to raise the training level requirements and to exceeding its limits.
6. Muscle recovery time between workouts reduced
You will hear many experienced bodybuilders talk about recovery time and their need to reduce it as much as they can.
Let me explain the reason right away.
Shorter recovery time - that is, shorter muscle recovery time after a "hard" workout – mean workouts that are more frequent, means multiple physical gains (fat loss, muscle mass, sculpting, vascularity) in a shorter time.
Who does not want this?
7. Your "energy tanks" filled up
It is important for every athlete (professional or not) to fight the feeling of fatigue coming from frequent and tiring workouts, and to stay in shape and focused on their goal.
With the RAD-140, your physical endurance will reach new limits.
This has a lot to do with boosting testosterone and increasing its anabolic performance, in other words fulfilling the dream of every bodybuilder.
8. Improved focusing ability gained9. Higher stimulated motivation achieved
It is important for any athlete is the ability to concentrate during such a demanding (and dangerous for injuries) training.
With the RAD-140, your ability to stay consistently focused on your training and to perform your exercises and sets correctly is enhanced, along with your final gains enhanced.
Motivation is important for every athlete, as motivation will push you to exceed your personal limits and reach victory over the other athletes.
Even if you do not compete competitively, motivation can help you to become better.
10. Better psychology achieved
With the RAD-140, you will achieve improved psychology, winning psychology you need to stay consistent in your workouts and dedicated to your purpose.
How do I follow a RAD-140 (Testolone) cycle?
With the SARM RAD-140 Testolone, we cannot talk about "instructions for safe use", as simply this SARM is an illegal/non-FDA approved substance, still being investigated by scientists.
Therefore, as it is obvious, when we talk about the RAD-140 we cannot talk about "approved dosage".
The instructions for use quoted below are based only on the empirical knowledge of various users of the well-known SARM, a fact that certainly not promise a safe and harmless use.
As it is still under scientific research, the possible side effects of an overdose remain unknown, as it remains completely unclear from what point and then we talk about "overdose".
Therefore, based on the empirical knowledge and personal experience of various users of the popular SARM, we will say that a RAD cycle should last from four (4) to six (6) weeks (and not more).
Does duration relate to dosage?
The duration of the cycle is clearly related to the dosage.
The higher the dosage, the shorter the duration of the cycle (for avoiding extreme and dangerous side effects).
However, the dosage does not differ only depending on the duration of the cycle followed by the person, but also from user to user (based on his personal data and goals set).
Nevertheless, a typical (moderate) dose is usually between ten (10) and fifteen (15) mg of testolone per day of use.
Beginners should start with a small dose (from eight (8) to ten (10) mg per day) and gradually increase it to the desired point.
Certainly, experienced users (and especially professionals) move to much higher dosages.
In any case, while it is generally recommended not to exceed the dose of twenty (20) mg per day, many bodybuilders choose huge (and very dangerous) doses reaching up to thirty (30) mg per day.
How often should I take the RAD-140?
The frequency of doses is related to what we call the "half-life" of the chemical.
However, let's explain to the "beginners" what this is and what it means for the use of this product.
Referring to the half-life of a drug, we are talking about the period of half the amount of its active reactants.
Simply explained, the half-life of a drug is related to the volume of distribution, as well as the renal or hepatic clearance of that drug.
Therefore, it is an indicator of the period where the drug remains in a constant concentration in the blood, 100% active and effective.
The half-life (i.e. activity time) of the SARM RAD-140 is estimated at approximately twenty (20) hours, which means that it has the potential to deliver anabolic benefits for almost one (1) full day.
This means that only one (1) dose per day is enough to achieve your athletic goals.
Can I use RAD-140 in combination with other SARMs?
Yes. It is quite common for experienced bodybuilders to use many different chemicals (SARMs and anabolic steroids), for achieving optimal athletic performance and maximum physical gains.
The combination of many different chemicals/drugs (from two (2) and up) is called a stack and it follows rules and dosages depending on the individual and the goals to achieve.
Below we will see some of the most popular stacks for bodybuilders and the way they are used.
Nevertheless, before we move on to the stacks, we have to mention that the RAD-140 Testolone can be used in combination with other SARMs (for more extreme results) either for a bulking, or a cutting cycle, for a strengthening cycle, or even for a recomping cycle.
Let's look at these stacks in detail.
Cutting Cycle Stack
Drugs used: RAD-140 (Testolone) & MK-2866 (Ostarine)
RAD-140 can be used in combination with MK-2866 delivering very effective (large and fast) fat burning results in the body.
It is a very popular cutting stack among bodybuilders, experienced as well as beginners.
MK-2866 in addition to perfect drying on the body strengthens the bones and enhances their density.
A widely followed dosage is ten (10) mg of MK-2866 in combination with five (5) mg of RAD-140 daily for the entire eight (8) weeks of the cycle.
A PCT treatment cycle with Nolvadex is then recommended.
Bulking Cycle Stack
Drugs used: RAD-140 (Testolone) and MK-677 (Ibutamoren)
The most popular stack of RAD-140 you come across is aimed at muscle gains, including the MK-677.
It is the combination of RAD-140 with MK-677 as a strong "kick" for the body, which gives huge (almost unreal) muscle gains.
A typical dosage is five (5) mg RAD-140 in combination with ten (10) mg MK-677 on a daily basis for the entire eight (8) weeks of a cycle.
No PCT treatment cycle is required afterwards.
Strengthening Cycle Stack
Drugs used: RAD-140 (Testolone) and GW 501516 (Cardarine)
The next stack we meet - equally popular in bodybuilding - is that of a cycle for enhanced empowerment.
This stack includes the RAD-140 and the GW 501516, offering absolute strength/endurance/energy.
A commonly recommended dosage is five (5) mg RAD-140 to ten (10) mg GW 501516 daily. This dosage is followed for the eight (8) weeks of the cycle.
Body Reconstruction Cycle Stack (Recomping)
Drugs used: RAD-140 (Testolone), S4 (Andarine) and SR 9009 (Stenabolic)
This particular stack, although not very common (as it is a very powerful stack aimed only at experienced users) is used a lot and in fact despite the increased risk of side effects it presents.
It is a regeneration stack of the body, significantly reducing recovery times after training and promoting the recovery of the body.
At the same time, this stack achieves targeted fat burning, and surely mass muscle reconstruction.
The dosages usually followed are a twenty-five (25) mg dose for S4 in the morning and a next twenty (20) mg dose in the afternoon, followed by SR 9009 with a daily dose of thirty (30) mg "broken" into three (3) smaller doses of ten (10) mg (morning - noon - afternoon).
Finally a five (5) mg dose for the RAD-140.
The treatment cycle is usually done with Nolvadex and is mandatory in this stack.
Does the use of RAD-140 cause side effects?
SARM RAD-140 is undoubtedly a very powerful drug not received FDA approval, carrying a high risk of serious side effects.
Just a few of them (the most frequently mentioned) are:
● nausea
● acne
● headache
● hormonal disorder
● hair loss
● aggression
It is even speculated that although the "selective" action of this SARM ensures a "safer" action compared to anabolic steroids, some of their serious side effects cannot be completely avoided.
An example is the suppression of natural testosterone and possibly liver toxicity or addiction.
The legal SARM RADBULK of Brutal Force – what it is?
Brutal Force's RADBULK is a 100% legal and effective nutritional supplement.
Its composition is from specially selected natural ingredients selected and based on official scientific research.
In the recommendation of RADBULK you find not any toxic elements, synthetic hormones, addictive substances or genetically modified substances.
It is not detected in the special anti-doping controls and is even suitable for professional use in official matches.
The purchase of RADBULK is done only via its official website.
Summary
SARM RAD-140 is an unauthorized medicinal product that may be potentially dangerous to human health.
Its use is dangerous, illegal and banned by any sporting event around the world.
Our proposal includes the selection of a legal product, tested via special clinical trials and effective.
This is the legal SARM RADBULK of Brutal Force with 100% natural composition.
