Radha Kapoor Khanna: The joy of early learning through play – concept and importance

The cognitive development of human mind is centered around a lot of factors. Right from the early childhood days, the brain starts to develop and learn new things. Radha Kapoor Khanna, a creative entrepreneur, explains in brief the concept of learning through play, and what advantages does the concept have.
Early years are vital to development. It has been found through 30 years of scientific research that right from birth, up until the age of eight, evolution of emotional well-being, social competence, and physical &mental health takes place. This phase, therefore, lays a strong foundation to the personality traits and even prepares well for the adulthood years.
As perUNICEF, learning through playing has been included as one of their sustainable development goals. It states, by 2030, all boys and girls will have access to early childhood development, care and pre-primary education, so they can enrol for primary class.
She further cites that on similar lines, the National Education Policy 2020 promotes essential learning and critical thinking wherein each subject's curriculum content will be more holistic, inquiry-based, discovery-based, discussion-based, and analysis-based learning. Key concepts, ideas, applications, and problem-solving will be the focus of the required content. Teaching and learning will be more participatory; students will be encouraged to ask questions, and classroom sessions will include more enjoyable, creative, collaborative, and exploratory activities for students to learn more deeply and experientially.
The creative entrepreneur Radha Kapoor Khanna states, “Every child is unique, and hence the child's interests must be considered while creating learning goals, as research has shown that brain development is most important between the ages of birth and five.” She adds, “Playful learning is a force to be reckoned with, enhancing cognitive, physical, and social-emotional growth. It also builds the groundwork for youngsters to become lifelong creative and engaged learners.”
In first category, it has been highlighted that these early years often demand very protective environment, and playful care because mind learns to stimulate connections. Next years in line often referred to as the preschool period, sees children develop an appetite to play with toddlers, learn to speak, read, sing and acquire educational skills.The last phase is an extension of second phase, but by this time children are able to communicate in a much better way. They enjoy tasks, while relishing playing and learning together.
At each stage, the requirement is different and hence, the ways of development are also distinct. Yet, among the benefits of learning through play – encouraging communication, improving cognitive development, and building relationship – are some of the prime building blocks, which can be inferred from above. Children who engage more via the medium of play, learn quickly, adapt rapidly, and grow to be individuals, with essential life skills.
Consequently, when children engage in play, their minds form connections that lead to a child's overall beneficial development.Radha Kapoor informs, “Experiential learningincludes hands-on learning, arts-integrated &sports-integrated education, and story-telling-based pedagogy. Some might learn best through music, some through science exploration some through more sensory experiences and some through math concepts so hence the role of an educator would be to provide an activity initiated by the children which would promote multidisciplinary learning keeping the child’s interest.”