Radical Changes in Technology in Organizing the Online Examination Process with Ginger Webs

May 24: Ginger Webs is a prominent online assessment company that has been working for a decade in the assessment industry. It is a technology-driven company for developing world-class online assessments which can leverage the foundation of conducting a large volume of assessments with ease. The company has evaluated more than 1 million assessments on a monthly basis and also it can handle high concurrency exams with 1 lakh assessments in a single slot. Ginger Webs aim to deliver a wide range of online assessment and examination solutions. Also, it promises to deliver as expected and address the challenges of the clients. Its test engine can synchronize data on desktop, web, and mobile. Ginger Webs has more than 3500 clients around the globe. Moreover, it is playing a significant role in making examination systems organized in the world of disruptive changes in technology.
Innovation is the catchphrase of the 21st century and technology is playing an instrumental role in promoting new age education and examination in a new light, as disruptive education is modifying the established examination model to revamp the exciting one in order to address the need of the digital age. Conducting exams & assessments is a time taking and expensive process. Hence, coaching, schools, universities, and corporate are looking for an automated tool for conducting examinations and report generation along with maintaining the authenticity & accuracy of the exams. Although there are many tools in the market to make the examination process seamless and transparent. Ginger Webs is taking a step forward by offering a unique and futuristic application to clients for conducting exams. It consists of two verticals i.e Think Exam and OMR Home. It has set a benchmark in the testing and assessment industry. Ginger Webs is helpful in rationalizing the examination and adapting technology in the teaching and learning process and ensuring the free flow of information with a secure and accurate online exam platform. Hence, there are many institutes that are dependent on the conventional method.
OMR-based examinations are also making a revolution. It is the proper form of conducting examinations & assessments. The organization had to use bulky scanners and printers for printing and scanning the sheets. Also, it used to take a lot of time and they need to hire an additional workforce for this activity. With OMR Home, it becomes so easy to design, print & scan the OMR sheets. It can read any kind of OMR sheet. OMR Home facilitates data collection, offers precise results, and reports according to the information captured.
In the last few years, the examination system has been digitized and objectives as well.
According to research, the current examination system is unable to evaluate the skills required to excel in the future. There is a need for an approach to taking the examination to another level.
Hence, Ginger Webs is playing a vital role in coming up with an incredible solution to evaluate the skills and performance of the candidate to excel in the future and take examinations to the next level.
An Emerging Trend of Online Examination Software
Exams are an important milestone for a student’s education. It is stressful for the exam authorities to conduct exams because It requires a lot of planning and workforce for conducting exams. In the era of technology, online exams are gaining wider acceptance in the coming years and It is an incredible alternative to traditional examinations. Think Exam is making the process of managing exams easier. It is a quick process and subject matter experts can design question papers subject-wise and topic-wise.
Also, it is making the evaluation process easier. It consists of various features such as easy test creation, a question bank, a learning management solution, and a remote proctoring solution. Think Exam is the utmost solution for serving all the examination needs. It is an exceptional platform for saving data, encrypted information, and fast result generation. There is a lot of misconception amongst the students as well as educators about the online exam, for example, students can cheat during the exam, and defining every individual performance is difficult. Think Exam conducts a remote proctored examination that makes the examination authentic and completely secure. Verify the candidate’s ID with the face and detect suspicious activities during the exam. Remote proctoring software automatically raises the flag and ensures the candidate should focus on the screen. Its AI-based anti-cheat features ensure a secure exam. It generates an in-depth report after the completion of the assessment as it would help in further analysis of the exam. It offers an intuitive dashboard for watching the sessions in real-time. Also, help in transmitting information effortlessly. Educators can generate results simply and share feedback with the students according to their performance.
Think Exam also Bridging the Gap Between Education and Employment
Taking a leap from higher education to employment is alarming. Therefore, this Online examination platform is playing a vital role in bridging this gap. Think Exam Online Assessment Solution streamlines the complete process of conducting exams and evaluating the skills of the candidate during the recruitment process. Also, it is offering end to end campus hiring solution to hire the best fit candidate on domain, skill, personality and Ability. Think Exam is a reliable assessment partner for campus hiring comprising of powerful combination of test design, appropriate test format and 36 degree analysis. It is prominent for superior candidate experience, customized report and scheduling test as per the customer requirement.
In online assessment software, there is a complete process for hiring starts from managing various solutions which are as follows:
1. Skill Test - It is a primary stage of the hiring for determining the job performance skills for the right fit Candidate.
2. Aptitude Test- The organization replying on this form of test for assessing the logical reasoning skills.
3. Behavioral Test: This form of test assess the behavioral skills of the candidate for analyzing the emotional stability of the candidate.
4. Coding Test - For the technical hiring it is appropriate form of test for determining the technical skills.
Many organizations still rely on the traditional hiring process in which both the recruiter and HR team face challenges. Large organizations might take a week or so to hire the candidates. Also, analysis is difficult in the manual process. The hiring process requires diverse ideas for carrying it forward. Automated hiring tools are materialized in the Human Resource Industry. These are prominent in executing hiring tasks, for instance, right from filtering resumes to the analysis and generating reports. Think Exam online assessment platform offers such as scientifically designed assessments, Exam & certification platform, campus recruitment solution and etc. Also, for maintaining the authenticity of the exam, it provides a remote proctoring solution as well as offers Coding & Hackathon. The Live Video Interview helps in simplifying the interview process and maintaining the flow of information as well as reducing the problem of communication. Think Exam online assessment platform offers psychometric assessment, cognitive assessment, job-specific assessment, and aptitude tests. Every organization wants to have a qualified workforce that can play a significant role in the development of the company. Think Exam Online assessment platform is playing an instrumental role in filtering the best candidate for the growth of the company.
Conclusion
Technology is revolutionizing the examination domain. In the digital era, where everything is digitized, there was a need for pacing the speed for enhancing the skills and knowledge of the candidates with online exam software. Also, to reduce the additional cost involved in managing the examination and hiring. The disruptive change in technology is enhancing the quality of education and making it systematic for better results.