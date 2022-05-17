Raghav Diwan is all set to create a symphony with his directorial debut ‘Ladies First’

The entertainment industry’s charm and the celebrity's lives always make us feel astonished. The glamour, the luxury, everything lowkey wants us to have that life but what we are unaware of are the struggles these celebrities face before reaching these heights. All along their journey, they face numerous hardships but their constant efforts help them get through these problems. One such person whose strong determination helped him achieve his dreams is Raghav Diwan, an actor, who through his sheer hard work and exceptional acting skills, is creating quite a traction in the film industry.
After proving his mettle in the realm of acting, Raghav Diwan has moved one step further in his career as the young actor has stepped his foot in the realm of direction. Under the Blackeye Entertainment LLP and Omkar Group, he is all set for his directorial debut with the short film ‘Ladies First’. Diwan’s Ladies First has Pragati Seth, Rupesh Tillu and Mahesh Gori as the main leads and the story revolves around a young standup comedian named Suhana who is all set to get married to the person she loves with all her heart. However, just like life is full of twists and turns, her dreamy wedding also takes a turn and her life takes a toll when a funny clip from her controversial stand-up act goes viral and causes unanticipated drama in her life. Riding this emotional rollercoaster, this fearless young lady is stuck between making a choice between her ideal wedding and her ideal career. The ship has already set sail, and the decision is difficult. Will Suhana be able to make the right decision?
Raghav, who since his childhood days was very much fascinated by everything that revolved around the world of Cinema, is all set to mark his presence felt as a director through his directorial debut- Ladies First. Raghav, who is now a big name in the film industry has had his fair share of struggles and in early years of his career has worked as a stage magician for a renowned magician Shri Nafees Hussain but then he took the decision to fulfil his childhood dream and become an actor. Just like every other aspiring person, Raghav Diwan also came to Mumbai from Bhopal, with dreams in his eyes. But the initial days in the City of Dreams were full of struggles, many times he had to sleep on the platform and had to go without eating a single meal.
However, as the famous phrase goes “Luck favours the brave”, he was rewarded for his determination and the luck changed into his favours when he got to work in a promotional music video alongside the mesmerising Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt. After that, he worked in numerous web series and short films that were telecasted on YouTube and all major OTT platforms.
Talking about his journey Raghav Diwan shares, “The place I’m in today makes me feel happy and proud of myself. The journey was full of ups and downs and I did feel very demotivated sometimes but I am so glad I never gave up. If you are an inspiring artist, then I have a few words of wisdom for you, first never doubt your potential. Second, have clarity about the end goal in your mind. Lastly just keep working hard without listening to what everyone has to say and trust me the universe itself will help you manifest your dreams.”
People say that dreams do come true and Raghav Diwan’s life is an example of that. The multitalented personality is also the founder of a production house named Blackeye Entertainment LLP. Raghav was also invited to talk at the “Digital Dream Session” of the FIICI Frames 2017. His life story is full of inspiration for everyone who even has the tiniest doubt about their potential.