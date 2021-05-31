Rahul Gangwani: An Entrepreneur with an Impeccable Skill Set, Insane Business Skills and a Passion for Continuous Growth

Rahul Gangwani is a young and accomplished Indian entrepreneur and businessman who has recently set up his own car rental firm "RG Speed Rental" in Business Bay, Dubai. In the business world, he is known to possess an extremely explorative and forward looking bent of mind. Rahul Gangwani has a family background of multiple businesses which have been witness to huge financial, qualitative and technological growth under his very watchful eye and capable leadership. Rahul Gangwani has successfully displayed his business acumen in various retail and hospitality related businesses and industries. He is the owner of numerous malls, luxury spots and lounges in the country and abroad. In India, Rahul Gangwani owns the Vegas Mall in Delhi and the Mohali Walk Mall in Chandigarh. Both of the malls run very successfully and have garnered huge praise from the customers as well as the business analysts in the country. Rahul Gangwani is also one of the co-owners and main investors of the AER Bar and Lounge in DIFC, Dubai along with his partners and close friends Shitij Malhotra, KanishkTuteja and Sannath Shetty. The AER lounge is one of the poshest lounges in Dubai and attracts a great crowd.
Rahul Gangwani has also set his foot in the retail shopping industry by becoming the owner of multiple big shopping malls and complexes. In India, he owns the magnificent and successful Mohali Walk Mall (in Chandigarh) and the Vegas Mall (in Delhi). The Vegas Mall is one of the most popular malls in Delhi and has the city’s first and biggest twelve screen PVR superplex and a world class surround system. With stores like Biba, American Eagle, Crocs, Max and Van Heusen, the Vegas Mall is the perfect place to fulfil shopping needs from.
It also has a well maintained food court for people to experience their perfect day outs.
Besides that, Rahul Gangwani and his partners Sannath Shetty, Shitij Malhotra and Manish Tuteja own the very stylish and popular AER Bar and Lounge in DIFC, Dubai. Through its perfect ambience, international variety of cuisines and five course menu, the AER (An Experience to Remember) lounge offers an extremely luxuriating experience to its customers and visitors.
It gives a more than magnificent night life escapade to people looking to vibe to some good food, drinks and shisha.
Super luxury and sports cars are so much in demand these days that almost every photoshoot, music video and high budget movie that we see contains a luxurious car or some other fancy automobile. They are also used by big businesses and enterprises for various ends. Naturally, car rental agencies and companies have the potential to fulfil these requirements. Rahul Gangwani seems to have understood this demand trend. He says, "My father has a thirty year long experience in buying and selling cars. I've gained a lot of knowledge from him and thereby decided to launch my own car rental firm." Rahul has set up RG Speed Rental with the aim to make the latest and newest model of luxurious cars available to his very valued clientele consisting of high end businessmen, entrepreneurs, music and film producers and other Hollywood and Bollywood shoot project managers.
RG Speed Rental has a variety of luxury and sports cars to rent out to people. Some of them are listed here: Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Aventador, Mercedes SLS, Mercedes G Wagon 2020, Porsche Boxter, Bentley Flying Spur, Audi q8, Porsche Cayenne GTS, Mercedes C class convertible, Mercedes S class convertible and Mustang convertible, Ferrari 488 2019 (in red), Cadillac Escalade Grey 2021, Mercedes E class 300 2019, Lamborghini Huracan 2019, Bentley Bentayga 2019 (in black), Rolls Royce ghost 2021, Rolls Royce Wraith 2019 (in black) and the very rare Jaguar SVR Coupe (in blue).
Rahul Gangwani's car rental firm ensures completely convenient handling and dealing for its clients. It also takes into account car requests by people and makes sure that they're made available at the earliest. In the context of RG Speed Rental, one of the business goals of Rahul Gangwani is to expand the firm on an yearly basis. He plans to add to the car rental firm more than a hundred new luxury cars every year. Commenting on the same, Rahul Gangwani said, "I want my car rental firm to be completely equipped with the changing demand trends. RG Speed Rental will ensure that it always has the newest models of luxury and sports cars available for its clients."
RG Speed Rental is emerging as an extremely promising car rental firm which has the potential to add a flavour of newness and efficiency in the market of car rental companies and agencies. Rahul Gangwani has successfully used his brilliant business acumen to launch a car rental service firm that is already tending to an international clientele.