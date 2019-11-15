Raja Abhishek Kondamareddy Talks About How the Demand for Interior Design Is on the Rise in India

The opinion towards architecture and design in India as a profession has been changing overwhelmingly. The demand for interior design is increasing day to day as more people desire in visually appealing sights. There is a clear uptrend in the people who are choosing Architecture or Design as a career option. Hiring an interior designer has become a mandatory if you have a brand new house these days.
Raja Abhishek Kondamareddy is an Interior and Product designer from Hyderabad who started his career by choosing Engineering and then later changing it completely. At just the age of 27, he has already spread his footprints working with various projects in India and abroad. Raja has completed his Bachelor’s and Master's in Interior and Product design from one of the most beautiful cities of the world Florence, Italy. He has lived in Italy for 6 years and developed a unique taste towards Italian style of Design. After graduating in 2017, he has worked for about 2 years with multiple Italian companies and later quit his job to move back to India to start his own Architecture and Design firm.
Talking about his decision to leave Italy and coming to India he says, “The demand for Architecture and Design is huge and still rising in India. India is not the same country as it was 10 years ago. The rate of development is amazing and it’s also due to the fact of changing mindset of the people. Everyone wants their home to look special. Everyone is willing to spend a little extra to make their home look beautiful.”
It’s no surprise to see more and more youngsters choosing Architecture and Design these days which was once considered as a risky career choice. Raja says “It's good that youngsters are considering other career options other than Engineering. A decade ago this would be a very risky thing to do but not anymore. There are more than enough opportunities to grow and we can see it clearly."
Raja Abhishek is now one of the best upcoming interior and product designers from India who has experience of working with clients from different parts of the world. His story is inspiring for us and his motive is to encourage young crowd to follow their passion. He says that you must give 100% to what ever you are passionate about and success will automatically follow you. Today, he’s working with clients from different parts of the world like USA, Italy and India.