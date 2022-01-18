Rajasthan’s Famous Youtuber Manju’s Kitchen Mrs. Manju Chaudhary – an exotic chef and an empowered woman

January 18: Rajasthan, the royal state of India, is synonymous with its infamous women disenfranchisement and patriarchal mindset. Once the state of audacious woman folk, Rajasthan still gives rise to talented, smart and deserving women. One such beau ideal is *Mrs. Manju Chaudhary* from Paliyas, Rajasthan. Manju is a professional chef who kicked off the year 2021 with her prospering YouTube channel – ‘MANJU’S KITCHEN’.
Her content revolves around _healthy_ and _exotic_ traditional *Rajasthani* and *Indian cuisine.* Manju believes that the Indian culture is such that its *Unity lies in its Diverse* tastes.
She cooks delicacies ranging from snacks to main course and desserts. What makes Manju stand apart from others is her unique twist on all the recipes. She adds a creative touch to her recipes that make them youth-friendly. As she is considerate about the miscellaneous choices of flavors, Manju managed to get not only national but also international recognition from all age groups. Some of her most loved recipes are daal bati choorma, laapsi, kachori, gond ke laddu, moong dal halwa and jalebi.
Apart from this, she is a *social reformer* who has helped the government in providing medical-aid and other facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic. Various schools of Jodhpur have felicitated her for her boldness and selfless service to society. Talking about her success, Manju recalls how she faced social restraints but was cheered by her husband and family to start her YouTube channel with the tagline “Rajasthani Swaad Manju ke Saath”. Hence, they serve as the best example of a supportive family who understand the importance of a woman with talent and a beauty with a purpose. She believes in her hard work and benevolent purpose of social service and women empowerment. She aims to influence every female of Rajasthan and India to follow her dreams and be self-reliant and independent. Hence, this story proves that a woman can look after her family and still manage to succeed professionally in life.
Youtube - https://youtube.com/channel/UC8dapJDJQB4iq8IA8MZlbdg