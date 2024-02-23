Rajim Kumbh Kalpa to be organized from February 24 to March 8

Raipur 23 February 2024// Rajim Kumbh Kalpa, which has carved out its own identity both nationally and globally, is set to commence this year from February 24, Maghapurnima, until March 08, Mahashivratri. The state government has officially named it 'Rajim Kumbh Kalpa'. This year, the festivity will be celebrated as Ramotsav, with elaborate arrangements underway at Rajim Triveni Sangam.

Inspecting the fair site last night, Religious Trusts and Endowments Minister Shri Brijmohan Agrawal reviewed the necessary arrangements, including the main stage, cultural stage for local artists, Ganga bathing area, saints' residences, drinking water facilities, toilets, Kuleshwar Mahadev Marg, and Lomash Rishi Ashram. He directed to ensure the completion of all preparations at the fair venue within the stipulated time.

Rajim MLA Shri Rohit Sahu, Collector Shri Deepak Agrawal, SSP Shri Amit Tukaram Kamble, along with senior officials from Gariaband, Raipur, and Dhamtari districts, and local public representatives were present during the inspection.

Following the inspection, Minister Shri Agrawal chaired a meeting with officials at the fair venue, directing them to expedite all necessary tasks. He instructed the Health Department to ensure adequate medical facilities, including a stock of essential allopathic and ayurvedic medicines, laboratory testing, and ambulance services. Besides, he called for whitewashing and lighting in all temples.

The Minister also directed the Electricity Department to ensure sufficient power supply and the PHE department to set up uninterrupted drinking water supply and toilet facilities. He stressed the need for continuous sprinkling of water to control dust on the roads.

During 'Rajim Kumbh Kalpa' 2024, a special three-day programme is scheduled, including bathing rituals at Rajim Triveni Sangam on February 24, March 4, and March 8. Over 15 days, various cultural and religious events will take place during the Rajim Kumbh Mela, attracting Sadhus, saints, and devotees from across the country.