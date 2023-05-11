Randeep Singh: A promising Indian Badminton Player

Randeep Singh, the young and promising badminton player from Karnal, Haryana, is a true inspiration for all aspiring athletes. With his impressive performances in various tournaments across the country, Randeep has proven his mettle as a skilled badminton player.
Randeep Singh is a promising Indian badminton player who has already made a name for himself in the U-19 category. With a current national ranking of 5 and a BWF ranking of 890 in the same category, he has participated in a number of tournaments and won accolades for his performances.
Achievements
Randeep has participated in a number of prestigious tournaments across the country. He won the gold medal in the U-19 team event and boys doubles individual event at the Yonex Sunrise North Zone Inter State & Open Badminton Championship held in Jammu in 2022. He also won the gold medal in the boys doubles U-19 category at the Yonex Sunrise 55th Haryana Junior and Senior State Championship held in the same year.
Randeep's achievements also include a silver medal in the junior-19 team event and a bronze medal in the boys doubles-19 individual event at the Yonex-Sunrise 45th Junior National Badminton Championship held in 2022. He also won the U-17 boys doubles event and was a semi-finalist in the mix doubles and boys doubles-19 category at the Yonex Sunrise 54th Haryana Junior and Sub Junior State Championship held in 2021.
Randeep has won a number of other tournaments in the past, including the Boys Doubles U-15 event at the Yonex Sunrise 53th Haryana State Sub Junior Championship held in 2019 and the Boys Doubles U-13 event at the Yonex Sunrise 51th Haryana State Championship held in 2017. He was also part of the U-19 team that won the Central Board Of Secondary Education North Zone school games held in 2018.
Randeep has participated in several tournaments across India, including the Yonex Sunrise Grand Prix Junior International Badminton Championship held in Pune in 2022, the Yonex Sunrise Junior National Badminton Championship held in Odisha in the same year, and the Yonex Sunrise All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Championship held in Hyderabad in 2018.
Coaching
Randeep's journey towards success has been fueled by his unwavering determination to succeed and his constant efforts to improve his game. Randeep has received coaching from a number of badminton academies across the country. He initially practiced at the Karan Stadium in his hometown of Karnal before moving on to the Bhaskar Babu Badminton Academy in Hyderabad and the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Delhi. He is currently practicing at the Shining Star Badminton Academy in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.
Randeep’s Potentials
Randeep's performances in various tournaments have demonstrated his potential as a talented badminton player. His achievements at such a young age show that he has a bright future in the sport. With continued hard work, dedication, and training, Randeep has the potential to become one of India's best badminton players.
Randeep Singh’s Family
Randeep Singh belongs to a nuclear family based in Karnal district of Haryana, India. His father, Ramesh Kumar, is a police officer and holds the position of Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Haryana Police. His mother, Sheela Devi, works as a nurse in the Haryana Health Department. Randeep has one elder sister named Sanjam who recently cleared her high school. With a supportive family behind him, Randeep has been able to pursue his passion for badminton and achieve success in various tournaments.
As Randeep continues to hone his skills and push himself to new heights, there is no doubt that he will continue to make a name for himself in the world of badminton. With his unwavering passion and dedication, Randeep is a true inspiration to all those who dream of achieving greatness in the world of sports.
Sponsored by www.yourbrandmanager.in