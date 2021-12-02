Ranked #1 in FIBA, Govinda Sharma enthrals all as a basketball prodigy

The Northeast basketball player aims to take FIBA 3x3 basketball across the country and promote basketball in the Northeast.
The more we talk about the younger brigade making it huge across industries and fields of the world, the more we feel the need to talk about them, for their real stories have the power to inspire and motivate many other young minds. Serving as one of the finest examples of one such young talent in the world of sports as a professional basketballer player and now a coach is Govinda Sharma, an Indian basketball talent who has made his presence felt even internationally.
Becoming the #1 FIBA 3x3 player in India was no rosy road for him. He had his share of struggles, took many risks in life and ultimately reached his definition of success and stardom as a basketball player, bringing in much glory for the country. "I worked in multinational companies before I realized my calling for basketball. Leaving a well-made career in the corporate world was a huge risk for me, but for the love of basketball, I took it anyway, and the rest is history," says the one who now serves as the national-level coach.
Govinda Sharma has been a former NBA Basketball School coach, and in his career as a player, he has played various national as well as international level basketball tournaments. He is the one who has made FIBA 3x3 basketball popular in India and has earned the number 1 position in the same in the country. Through his expertise and excellence in the sport, Govinda Sharma got FIBA 3×3 certified as the first Indian and also became the first individual to organize FIBA 3×3 endorsed in India. Holding this certificate as the only Indian makes Govinda Sharma an even more prominent sports personality of the country, with a massive international presence as well.
This young basketball talent also earned immense respect and recognition for promoting basketball in the Northeast and also for his NGO, Sab Khelo Sports Foundation, for specially-abled basketball players. Besides this, he also owns KAGA Basketball Academy, his sports academy across Delhi, Noida, and even in Siliguri, his hometown.
For promoting the FIBA 3×3 basketball format, Govinda Sharma has also been training players in the format, including kids from local communities, without any cost. To find out more, follow him on Instagram @govindasharma7.
Ranked #1 in FIBA, Govinda Sharma enthrals all as a basketball prodigy
The Northeast basketball player aims to take FIBA 3x3 basketball across the country and promote basketball in the Northeast.