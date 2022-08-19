Ranking analysis rates Revolut as UK's top finance app

Revolut is the top finance app in the UK, according to research conducted by Invezz. The platform’s rise to the top follows an emergence of investment apps as increasingly vital tools for investors who want more than just the ability to track their finances.
Today, the top app is that which allows you to buy, sell and trade easily, low fees (or zero commission) and is secure.
The best investment apps in the UK
The top finance apps all offer game changing strategies, some with features that put them ahead of the rest. And it's not just apps from traditional banking giants, but neo banks and crypto firms too. In the UK, challenger bank Revolut takes the mantle. How did this happen?
The report from Invezz shows finance apps took a major boost in the past two years, with pandemic related restrictions helping to drive usage across platforms in young adults. And with in-person interactions severely limited, the average download of banking and investment apps rose.
Usage also came with more user reviews and ratings – details of which were applied to a weighted ranking system to see Revolut emerge as the top investment app in the UK.
Overall, Revolut beats names such as PayPal, Barclays, HSBC, Cash App, Google Pay and Chase UK.
The platform is also UK’s most valuable private company at $33 billion, ahead of Checkout.com ($15 billion), Global Switch ($11 billion), Hopin ($5.7 billion) and Blockchain.com ($5.2 billion).
Top 10 investment apps in the UK
The table below shows the top 10 investment apps in the UK. As can be seen, Revolut’s top score in the three categories puts it well ahead of second-placed PayPal and third-placed Starling Bank. Though, this article by Pocket Lint disagree, citing eToro as the best investing app on the market.
Send Money with Remitly, Halifax Banking, Lloyds Bank Mobile, My Argos Card, Barclays Mobile, TSB and Binance complete the top 10 best investment apps in the UK.
Binance’s place in the top 10 best list points to the emergence of crypto apps, with Coinbase and Crypto.com, eToro and KuCoin also in the top 50. PayPal’s move to add more crypto functionality is also a key trend.
The top investment apps by user rating
While Revolut tops the leaderboard via overall score across downloads, reviews and ratings, it loses to two other apps when ranked on ratings alone.
In this category, Starling Bank tops followed by Chase UK with a rating of 4.85 each. Revolut ranks third with 4.8 stars.
Also, in terms of ratings as a percentage of downloads, Revolut takes third spot with 18% behind established giants Barclays and Lloyds. The top two have the proportion of ratings from downloads at 44% and 26% respectively.
Revolut app – features
Revolut simply revolutionized the investing and banking space with their product, offering features most people wanted in an age where speed, cost effectiveness and security are critical cogs.
It hit the market as the best for instant and low fee foreign exchange transfers. In just a couple of years, the app has expanded to become not just a top forex app, but also a leading banking and trading app.
The app’s users can invest in stocks, cryptocurrency and commodities. Currently, customers can also access features such as budgeting, subaccounts, lending, and analytics.