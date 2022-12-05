Rasayanam Launches Online Store to deliver Ayurveda on your doorstep

Rasayanam Ayurveda has launched an e-commerce platform for their Ayurvedic products in response to the booming demand for Ayurveda in India. A lot of people are interested in strengthening their immunity to stay healthy. Ecommerce has opened up umpteen possibilities for such items. Rasayanam is quick to capitalize on this modern way of doing business to reach their organic and innovative products to the Indian masses.
Although Ayurveda is a primitive idea in India, but Covid-19 has boosted its growth significantly. People are now keener on improving their immunity system and are more conscious about their health. As a result, the acceptance of Ayurvedic products has skyrocketed in recent times.
Consumers nowadays are not only reliant on local retailers for products, they now seek easier options. Rasayanam is providing millions of people the easier option to avail wellness through Ayurveda with their online store for organic products.
Rasayanam welcomes advanced technology and has worked with cutting-edge AYUSH licensed manufacturers to produce their Ayurvedic range of products. The company extracts natural substances using cutting-edge methods such as nanotech while adhering to stringent quality assurance standards. The ultimate result is high-quality organic Ayurvedic products, which are subsequently available for purchase on their E-commerce site.
Rasayanam is presently seeing a surge in the demand for herbal products like Shilajit on their online store. More so, Ashwagandha’s popularity has soared in the post pandemic era since it has been prescribed as a precautionary care treatment against Covid-19 by National Clinical Management protocol. People from all age groups are rapidly realizing the health benefits of Ayurveda and are opting for such products and Pharma E-commerce is gaining popularity among Indians especially among tech savvy millennials who are accessing these wellness products at their doorsteps by using the power of the internet.
One of the key reasons that Rasayanam has been so successful in the Ayurveda vertical is their commitment to magnify the production and availability of their Ayurveda products through the use of modern-day technology and high-end research.
