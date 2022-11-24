Rashmika Mandanna Astrology Prediction by Celebrity Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla

Rashmika Mandanna is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada films. She is popularly known as 'Karnataka Crush' by Indian media and the Kannada film industry.
She did her schooling at the Coorg Public School (COPS) in Kodagu and joined the Mysore Institute of Commerce and Arts to pursue a pre-university course. While in college, she won the Clean and Clear Fresh Face 2014 contest and started modelling.
Rashmika started her career as a model in 2014 by participating in the Clean and Clear Fresh Face of India contest. In the same year, Rashmika Mandanna was made the brand ambassador of Clean & Clear. After this, she got the title of TVC in the Top Model Hunt of Lamode Bangalore. Her photos from the competition attracted the attention of the producers of the film "Kirik Party", who offered her the main role in the film.
Rashmika made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film "Kirik Party" and the film was a hit. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time.
Rashmika Mandanna Life Predictions as Per Kundali
Date of Birth: 5 April 1996, Friday
Birth Time: 12:00:00
Place of Birth: Virajpet, Kodagu, Karnataka
Rasi/ Moon Sign: Libra
Nakshatra or star constellations: Swati
Star Sign/ Zodiac Sign/ Sun Sign (Western): Aries
After her debut film became a hit, she appeared in two films "Anjani Puthra" and "Chamak". In 2018, Rashmika made her Telugu film debut with the film "Chalo". In the same year, Mandanna acted in the romantic comedy "Geeta Govindam", which became one of the highest profit-makers in the history of Telugu cinema. She acted in the Telugu film "Devdas" and established herself as one of the leading actresses of Telugu cinema.
Rashmika Mandanna Career Predictions
According to career predictions, Rashmika Mandanna was born under the sign of Libra therefore, she is a person who is practical and also down to Earth. Rashmika Mandanna is clean in nature, and she values order and process.
In Telugu cinema, this was her third consecutive hit in the same year. Kirik Party, Anjani Putra, Chamak, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Yajmana, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Bhishma are among her commercially successful films. Saturn is an extreme planet with many ups and downs, so she should take care of her health.
In the Birth chart of Rashmika Mandanna: Moon is in the sign of Libra, Sun is in the sign of Pisces, Mars is in the sign of Pisces, and Mercury and Venus are in the sign of Taurus.
She is a constant optimist because Swati Nakshatra is included in Rashmika Mandanna's horoscope, and the events of the coming year will further strengthen Rashmika Mandanna's positive tendencies. Rashmika Mandanna can do relatively well in the New Year.
Rashmika Mandanna's 2023 Horoscope
2023 is going to be a wonderful year for Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika Mandanna should try to socialize, with more movies and OTT than ever in the coming months as it will help her build her social capital. This period is also good for finalizing any new investment deal. The long-awaited increment will be implemented. Business trips will be successful and fruitful. With the blessings of Ganeshji, Astrologer Shri Chirag Bejan Daruwalla wishes Rashmika Mandanna a bright future, and may the coming year bring lots of happiness in their lives.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.