Ravi Gaikwad Gets "COVID Warrior Award" by the Maharashtra Government for Covid - 19 work

Ravi Gaikwad Conferred with the prestigious "COVID Fighters Award" for his selfless deeds during the Pandemic Crisis by the Government of Maharashtra
Ravi Gaikwad is one of the most dedicated & empathetic social workers alive today, known for his devoted social activism movements. Just recently, he got awarded the prestigious & notable " COVID Fighters Award" by Collector's office, Government of Maharashtra, Collector of Thane in recognition of his distinguished services during the peak of the Covid - 19 crisis.
Ravi Gaikwad is a lauded personality well -known for his long-term dedication towards the needy people and the underprivileged. He is also the RTO Chief of Thane (Konkan Region) and an academician.
His social perceptiveness, great philanthropic endeavors, empathy and down to earth personality makes him standout and unquestionably one of the most notable philanthropists.
Ravi Gaikwad involvement in emergency philanthropic efforts amid Coronavirus pandemic 24/7 is indeed a pioneering effort done consistently & by him & his team of workers during this peril - filled hour.
He played an incredibly important role in requisitioning for the maximum oxygen tankers demand in the midst of the second COVID wave and timely & efficaciously purged Nitrogen tankers to Oxygen tankers.
Several tankers were sent via train by Vishakhapatnam and some were even air lifted to Jamnagar city by Air Force Aircrafts to save time & precious lives. He also allocated cardiac ambulances, to safeguard and avoid getting any medical emergencies on halt or standstill during these unprecedented pandemic situations.
Previously, Ravi Gaikwad was also Conferred with CORONA Warrior Award by The Wockhardt Foundation for his consistent and relentless social services and contributions towards the society at large and for extending a helping hand during a battle to a massive wave of Covid, giving a much-needed hope of unity & togetherness.
He was working day and night to ensure others remain safe within their homes during the Covid - 19 outbreak. By arranging daily essentials and imparting awareness regarding the safety norms to follow during the tough times of coronavirus.
Ravi Gaikwad knows the value of every morsel for the underprivileged and strongly believes that with power, also comes the responsibility of the society, to see that resources are put to work in the best possible way to help those most in need .
We salute his invincible spirit , courage, care and commitment !