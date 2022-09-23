Ravinder Bharti Extends A Helping Hand To Hospitals Operating In Tier 2 And Tier 3 Indian Cities With Dedicated Healthcare Marketing Services

The founder and CEO of Public Media Solution helps doctors and hospitals reach out to their audiences across multiple platforms
September 23: Ravinder Bharti, the founder and CEO of Public Media Solution, has taken the initiative to help hospitals operating in tier 2 and tier 3 Indian cities market their services to the local audience. Public Media Solution is a trusted PR and digital marketing agency based in Pune catering to clients around the world.
Over the last few years, India is undergoing a digital revolution. The internet and digital devices are no longer limited to the higher echelon of society. Today, people living in smaller towns and cities have started incorporating digitization into their lives, making it an integral part of their daily routine. This has allowed local hospitals and healthcare professionals to have a digital presence while catering to their audiences.
This rising wave of digitization has made Mr Bharti and his team leverage their healthcare marketing services. Public Media Solution recently forayed into the healthcare marketing space to help hospitals, doctors, pharmacists, healthcare equipment suppliers, and everyone operating in the healthcare sector promote their services. The intention behind opening a new umbrella of services was to provide marketing expertise to healthcare institutions and professionals, helping them tackle the notion of hospitals and doctors being merely charitable in nature.
By catering to local hospitals and doctors belonging to smaller Indian cities, Mr Bharti aims at helping them spread awareness about their services to an audience that has recently become accustomed to the merits of digitization. The healthcare marketing services offered by Public Media Solution include healthcare SEO, healthcare SMO, healthcare PR, and other conventional marketing techniques designed specifically for the healthcare sector.
The healthcare marketing agency is not limited to the new media while catering to tier 2 and tier 3 Indian cities. It provides a blend of traditional and digital healthcare marketing services as per the needs and preferences of the clients. This allows bigger multispecialty hospitals to target the regional audience as well by reaching out to them through a myriad of online and offline platforms.
Mr Bharti and his team of marketing professionals personalize their services as per the core intention of the doctors and hospitals. If a doctor wants to host a seminar for educating the public about a lesser-known health complication, Public Media Solution would don the role of an event management company to organize and market the seminar. If a hospital is looking for traction from the audience belonging to a specific locality, the company would run a local SEO campaign to make more people aware of the healthcare services near them.
Mr Bharti believes that his initiative would help healthcare institutions operating in smaller towns and cities obtain state-of-the-art marketing services. He says, “My intention is to help a doctor in Kanpur tell their story to the public as effectively as working with a PR agency in Mumbai. With seamless penetration of the internet into the Indian heartland, local hospitals and doctors have a plethora of marketing opportunities at their disposal. With our healthcare marketing services, we aim at helping our clients tap into the right opportunities and promote healthy living in the market they operate in.”