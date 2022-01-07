RD Accessories Provides Tech Geeks with Gadgets to Make Remote Working Simpler and Smarter

The mobile accessories brand aims at being in sync with the latest trends and technological advancements in the market
January 6: RD Accessories, a noted mobile accessories brand, provides remote workers with gadgets that combine utility with entertainment. The company aims at hitting the sweet spot between work and leisure, providing an optimized digital experience to the customers.
The portfolio of RD Accessories includes high-quality audio devices, mobile accessories, and smart wearables. The company has designed its gadgets to provide users with a modern touch and sleek designs. Making no compromises with the quality of products, RD Accessories focuses on taking the tech acumen of the public a notch higher. The company makes this evident by using the tag of #OneStepAhead as its essence across multiple platforms. Mr. Narayan Rathod, the CEO of RD Accessories, believes that #OneStepHead is more than a mere tagline. He says, “We have always wanted to help our customers stay ahead of the curve with our products. Whether it is a portable speaker or a smart wearable, we make sure that the products designed by us are in tune with the prevalent industry trends.”
With the country facing yet another wrath of the pandemic, RD Accessories attempts to provide young professionals with gadgets that keep them entertained and act as essential aids as they work from home. “We are fortunate to have received all the love from our loyal customers and feel that our hard work in building the brand has paid off. Now that people across the country are preparing to spend some time working remotely yet again, we are willing to be a small source of joy for them. We sincerely hope that our gadgets help young professionals attend meetings in the morning and listen to their favorite songs to unwind at night,” says Mr. Rathod.
For more information about RD Accessories, visit its official website or follow the hashtags#RDAccessories and #OneStepAhead on Instagram.