Reasons why a majority of Indians do not buy Health Insurance

In India, of the overall health care expenses, around 63% are out-of-pocket expenses as reported by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. It means that a majority of Indians have to drain their savings or sell their assets to pay their medical bills. But, with Medical Insurance, one does not have to worry about health expenses as a major chunk of their medical bills will be taken care of.
A steady increase in the occurrence of lifestyle diseases and medical inflation reminds us that there is no better time to invest in Health Insurance than NOW. Yet, the bulk of the Indian population has no Health Insurance at all and lives in the vulnerability of falling into poverty if a medical emergency occurs.
A report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services shows the ground reality of retail Health Insurance penetration in India which stands at just around 4%. In contrast, the penetration of Health Insurance in the USA is around 92%. It is evident that the benefits of Health Insurance are not reaped by a majority of Indians. But what could be the reasons that prevent people from buying one? Here are some reasons:
Lack of awareness
Lack of awareness among people is one of the main reasons why Health Insurance has not penetrated the country. Although many people have heard about Health Insurance, they do not consider it an essential investment.
The general mindset is that if people make an investment, most of them expect it to give a guaranteed return. Otherwise, they do not consider it worthy, which is why many people do not invest in Health Insurance. But what they often fail to recognize is that a sudden medical emergency can take a big toll on their finances. Health Insurance in that case acts as a financial shield and takes care of the medical bills.
Affordability
Many people think that investing in Health Insurance would bring an extra burden on their finances. They think that it cannot be affordable. But in reality, many Health Insurance policies can be purchased without too much compromise on the finance.
As per the IRDAI guidelines, many Insurance Companies even offer instalment options on premiums such as quarterly and half early. For instance, Star Health and Allied Insurance offer various Health Insurance policies at an affordable premium with instalment options.
Moreover, many are not aware of the fact that one can avail income tax deductions for paying Health Insurance premiums. Knowing the significance of Health Insurance, the Government of India provides tax relaxation under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Claim Settlement
One of the common misconceptions among many people in India is that Health Insurance Companies do not settle customer claims. But this is not true. The annual report of IRDAI says that during 2020-21 the Insurance Companies settled around 84% of claims. This comes around a total of 1.40 crore Health Insurance claims, and the average amount paid per claim was Rs. 30,900/-.
There are many Health Insurance Companies that provide cashless treatment facilities in their Network Hospitals. Star Health Insurance, being the first standalone Health Insurance Company in India, has a wide network of 13,000 plus hospitals providing cashless treatment facilities across India. One can avail treatment in any of these Network Hospitals where the insurer will settle the claim directly with the hospital.
Thinking of not being prone to diseases
Sometimes, we may tend to overestimate our abilities to withstand diseases. It is completely all right to be confident about our health. But what if a sudden health risk strikes us? We often decide on whether to buy Health Insurance or not based on our current health situation.
But the rising environmental pollution, sedentary lifestyle, and increasing number of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and heart diseases show that we are not living in a risk-free environment. Hence it is a wise choice to be protected under a suitable Health Insurance policy.
Corporate Policy
Many people think that their corporate policy is enough to cover all their medical needs. But many group policies primarily cover only the chief wage earners. If people want to cover their family, they may need to pay an additional premium. But one can enjoy this cover only during their tenure in that organization.
However, in our current times where there is no promise of job security and a growing trend of layoffs due to economic factors, it is not wise to solely depend on corporate policies. A regular Health Insurance plan, on the other hand, provides continuous coverage to people and their families on successive renewals, thus giving you financial protection without any break.
In conclusion
India, being one of the largest economies in the world, is still a home for millions of poor people and millions more who are facing the risk of being pushed into poverty due to spendings on medical bills. It is clear that there are several reasons that prevent people from making an investment in Health Insurance. But it is time to consider including Health Insurance in our financial planning and stay protected.
