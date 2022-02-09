Reasons why to use payday loans

When you need money urgently, where do you look?
Talk to family & friends? Ask your boss for a loan against your next salary? Sell a couple of items? Reach out to your bank for a loan?
Indeed, people consider many interesting options when they need money for an emergency.
This post wants to address another exciting instant funding option you may not have considered yet payday loans. Instant cash, zero collateral, low interest, short-term repayment? Yes, those ones. Remember them?
As we’ve rightly pointed out, this is a post about payday loans and the reasons to consider them for your instant funding situations.
1.Ease to apply and be approved
When you say you need cash urgently, we want to believe it’s for a matter of great urgency. In that case, you cannot afford to wait around for a few days to get it.
Luckily, applying for a payday loan and getting approved is so fast that you don’t even need to leave your home to get it all done. Everything happens over your smartphone.
Once you have picked a lender, you simply visit their site, submit your details, and wait for them to credit you. Usually, within a few minutes/hours, the money should reflect in your bank account.
2.Fewer restrictions and conditions
Applying for a loan at a bank can be so frustrating with the endless amount of paperwork and conditions you have to meet.
In contrast, payday loans won’t stress you one bit.
As we said, it's possible to secure a payday loan without stepping out of the house. Even when filling out forms online, the forms are never too rigorous. In fact, filling out a payday loan form can be as simple as opening a social media account.
Lastly, there are no hidden or stringent conditions applied. No collateral. No-fuss. No-muss.
3.Greater chances of approval
At a bank, you’re judged based on many grounds. Your credit history, bank statement, source(s) of income, number of dependents. In some cases, some banks/creditors even consider how long you’ve been banking with them to determine your chances.
This is not so with payday loans. There’s a package for everyone on every payday loan website. Although the funding amount might vary, there’s still a guarantee you’ll find a lender willing to loan you money regardless of your condition or current financial status.
4.Greater intimacy
Banks, credit unions, and most traditional lenders have a truckload of customers they need to attend to. As such, they don’t have packages tailored specifically to individual customers. For example, if a bank’s lending system is fixed at an interest rate of 5% per annum. That is the same number it will be for every customer that applies.
If you want a me-to-you kind of lending service, choose a payday loan system. By me-to-you, we mean a lending system where you can talk directly to the provider to discuss your conditions and secure an offer that’s perfect for you.
Payday lenders understand that every borrower is unique. As such, they’re willing to listen to everyone’s story to determine the right amount of funding to disburse as well as the repayment plan to issue.
5.Credit score never an issue
Payday loan providers won’t kick you out the door even if you have a bad credit score. Although you may not qualify for the same amount as someone with a more robust score, you can take solace from the fact you’ll still walk home with something.
6.Small loan offers with short term repayments
It’s easier to run into debt if you’re servicing a large sum loan. Usually, people get tired on the road – that is, after paying for a while.
In contrast, when the money is small (say £3k or £4k), you can easily payback from your monthly income and settle your debt faster.
7.No external parties involved
Not everyone likes other people getting involved in their business. I, for one, don't like it. So, asking me to bring a cosigner or a guarantor before being approved for a loan is enough to make me walk out the door.
If you are like me, payday loans may be your next best funding option.
With this funding system, you won’t be required to bring a guarantor, cosigner, or anything like that. It’s strictly business between you and the lender, which is good for your own privacy.