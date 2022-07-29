Regional Cloud Kitchens Gain Pan-India Business with “Plug & Play” Nucleus Kitchens

July 29: The last couple of years have been full of highs and lows, especially in the restaurant industry. With ever-changing rules and regulations, high start-up costs, and the ongoing pandemic, new technology solutions are always needed for restaurants to succeed.
Enter Nucleus Kitchens, the latest venture of Mukunda Foods making headlines for its ‘plug and play kitchen’ spaces available exclusively for cloud brands. While minimizing the high CAPEX and OPEX, the ‘Kitchen-as-a-Service’ business model eliminates all the hassles associated with the expansion of cloud kitchens like finding the right property, high rent, buying kitchen equipment, hiring staff, training & retaining them, while making sure the food tastes same across all kitchens.
India has evolved as a leading market for cloud kitchen players with limited players making it lucrative to scale. Due to low entry costs, minimal capital expenditure, no rent on the property, and operational concerns, all kinds of restauranteurs from large to medium-scale brands, are turning to Nucleus Kitchens to expand their business. Since its inception in Oct 2021, the Bengaluru chapter of Nucleus Kitchens has already onboarded over 15 prominent brands and is looking forward to opening 100 kitchens in metros and other major cities in India.
"We already have 5 kitchens running in Bengaluru and looking to add 7 more outlets for disruptive expansion in the region. In addition, we are also taking a head start in key national geographies," Co-Founder & COO, Nucleus Kitchens, Mr. Ramchander Raman says.
Nucleus Kitchens are able to operate multiple brands with focused menus while optimizing its resources and achieving economies of scale. According to Raman, this helps improve market share with revenue growth for brands. "We already have the infrastructure, supply chain, and an expert team to support the launch of a new cloud brand," he added.
Like every other industry, cloud kitchens gain from technology's influx, which makes the business productive and system-oriented. While talking about how Nucleus Kitchens is helping regional brands go national, Mr. Ramchander Raman says “Nucleus Kitchens eliminate large costs associated with real estate and serving staff from a conventional restaurant thereby enabling a restaurant to focus on cooking great quality food alone. Maharaj Chaap, a Lucknow-based cloud brand entered Bangalore with us and currently serving in prime locations with 3 kitchens. e-Dabba, a Kolkata-based brand is coming with us for 4 kitchens, and another Pune-based, J S Foods is now serving food in Bangalore from 3 of our kitchens.”
Based on past events, he predicts a massive boom in fully managed and automated kitchens post-pandemic. He says, “The urge for KaaS has always been around. It is just that, not everyone was aware of it. We initiated kitchen automation 10 years ago when many were not accustomed to this term. The pandemic has carved a bigger path for it to thrive.”
Since its inception, Nucleus Kitchens has helped leading brands such as Auntie’s Fung's, e-Dabba, Bigguy’s Wingery, Biggies Burger, Maharaja Chaap, Mad Momos, Meraki, Ghost Kitchen, Miami shakes, Wakka Makka, Ching Chong, Khichdi Paradise, Badmash Biryani, Biryani Hazirho, Bhayankar Burgers and many others with its exclusive KaaS model in India.