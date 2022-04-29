Regular health check-up helps in early detection of Cancer

HCG Manavata Cancer Centre CSR initiatives have been pivotal in raising cancer awareness among women in the community
HCG Manavta Cancer Centre hospital (HCGMCC), one of the foremost hospitals for cancer treatment, in the country and ranked among the best globally, has been playing a pivotal role in creating awareness about cancer, in the community at large. They regularly run comprehensive and inclusive CSR programs designed to raise awareness about cancer, especially among women. In addition, they have special camps to promote health & hygiene, De-addiction, rehabilitation & prevention and also offer guidance for super specialised treatment as required.
One of their big CSR initiatives was Curie Manavata Cancer Jana Jagruti Abhiyan now forwarded to Arogya Saheli CSR initiative, which included cancer awareness lectures & camps for screening more than 8000 economically backward class patients per year from various peripheral towns for Cervical Cancer, breast cancer, lung & oral cancer that are the most common cancers in India. As part of the social change initiative, Manavata Hospital has treated more than 95000 patients till date from all categories, including 40 % below poverty line patients at minimum charges.
Speaking on this, Dr. Raj Nagarkar, MD & Chief Robotic Surgeon n Surgical Oncologist, HCG Manavata Cancer Centre said, “Our motive with Arogya Saheli campaign was to curate a strong women health initiative in order to raise awareness about the perils of cancer among women. Today, a very large part of society is ignorant about diagnosis, symptoms and need to screen for cancer. There are many myths and misconceptions about it which often causes patrons to be rather callus about such a dangerous illness. Our vision 2023 is to successfully screen over 65000+ women.”
These routine awareness camps also help in tracking this illness among women in the early stages so that it can be cured. Looking at the CSR outreach so far, there have been cumulative 50,000+ screenings done out of which nearly 750 + patients showed early signs of cancer.
In March alone, there were about 20 camps held in Nashik and peripheries over 2,065 patients’ screenings were successfully completed and surprisingly 36 number of detected cases make to light, the timely detection of cancer helped in accurate treatment and saved the lives of many.