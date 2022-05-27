Reimagining Education for the Future

May 27: What makes education sustainable? There are likely numerous explanations that you can think of yourself. Laws, parental pressure, personal goals, and the need for the community are all fair answers. However, with climbing dropout rates and rampant mental health concerns, another fair question is, “Just how sustainable is our current education system?” While our current education system is mostly reliable, it doesn’t always create a space for one crucial factor; access. The IC3 Institute is determined to introduce this factor into the education system worldwide to help reimagine what education can be for the future.
Joshua Blount, Communications Associate at IC3 Institute expresses his views on the same topic taking forward the possibilities of Education in future.
The IC3 Institute is a volunteer-based organization that provides support to high schools worldwide. They provide guidance and training resources for high school administrators, teachers, and counselors to help maintain robust career and college counseling departments. What separates the IC3 Institute from its counterparts is that it doesn’t seek to improve education, but rather improve lives. They place access at the heart of their efforts to equip high schools with the tools to guide students to make well-informed decisions.
One method the IC3 Institute uses to accomplish this is through its one-year Flagship Program. The program is built to educate high school counselors and teachers on how to integrate career and college counseling into their roles. Today, more than 150 graduates have completed the program from over 15 countries. By completing the program, counselors and teachers become equipped with the skills necessary to address the needs of students beyond the classroom. The IC3 Institute believes that educators trained in career and college counseling can change the world and, as a result, offer their education at no cost to participants.
Another way the IC3 Institute is helping to reimagine education is through the vast resources they offer. One such resource is their resource library, which offers verified content relating to career and college counseling content. In addition, the digital library includes information on evolving career options and emerging study destinations. While other organizations offer access their knowledge conditionally, the IC3 Institute shares this knowledge base freely. Another resource they offer is are their research publications. The IC3 Institute collaborates with external experts organizations and uses its their research to co-create new strategies and partnerships. They then use their to create new strategies, partnerships and publications to inform educators on the current landscape of career and college counseling.
Their desire to share knowledge and willingness to offer it freely demonstrates how the IC3 Institute puts access at the heart of its work. Sustainability will likely be an issue for years to come regarding education. Still, with initiatives like the IC3 Institute, we can expect positive trends as we reimagine the future of education.