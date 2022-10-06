Renowned Blogger Irfan Siddique is Transforming the World of Blogging with His Amazing Ideas

Have you thought of your limits? Well, there is a thin line between passion and profession. Everyone knows their limit but is not brave enough to push that sometimes. A full-time IT professional became a well-known blogger by perfectly juggling his professional and personal life! He is none other than Irfan Siddique, who started following his passion for blogging in the year 2014 along with his job. Today he excels in both fields.
The person with few numbers of followers, in the beginning, has now become a verified blogger who amazes everyone with his extraordinary content. You can see from his account @irfansiddiqueofficial, how he shows perfection and beauty altogether. He has shown the world that one can follow their passion too while working from 9 am to 6 pm.
A remarkable point came in his life when he did TV shows and was regularly featured in reputed tabloids. Not only this, he has worked with numerous biggies in the automobile industry. He has explored the beauty of almost all over India and abroad. He has shown the unexplored places of India so beautifully, that anyone can have the urge to travel there. His sense of styling and the way he presents his lifestyle are the best and make him the pioneer of blogging.
Speaking about how he manages a full-time day job and blogging simultaneously, Irfan Siddique says one needs to understand how to manage time, one should have that desire to follow their passion and be ready to work hard. He further adds, Yes it is not easy to manage both at the same time, one needs to sacrifice self-time, sleep, parties, etc and give that dedication to schedule. With experience now I can easily manage, initially, it was a bit difficult. A lot of people still ask me this question, how can I manage my day job and still pursue my passion? I am planning to conduct a seminar regarding the same.
There is no doubt that he has excelled in blogging and working with every major brand in India. An avid traveller and foodie, his Instagram account is a bliss to watch. Inspiration to many Irfan Siddique has come a long way in his journey. We wish him more success.