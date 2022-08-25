Research team led by Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh forecasts the future of Direct selling and Vestige.

The popularity of the direct selling distribution mechanism has grown by leaps and bounds over the past 2 decades. Direct selling companies are consistently expanding their audience base with strategies unique to the direct selling space. The direct selling industry grew 7.7 per cent in the pandemic impacted FY21 to cross the Rs 18,000 crore mark for the first time, according to a report. The industry's sales stood at around Rs 18,067 crore in 2020-21, which is an increase of Rs 1,291 crore over Rs 16,776 crore in FY20, said a report released by Indian Direct Selling Association. The industry has evolved a great deal from the time the concept was first introduced. Over these years, many disbelievers and sceptics have become loyalists and later advocates of the novel business model. The best part is the financial independence that numerous individuals have enjoyed.
Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh is a leader at one of the top 100 direct selling companies in the world. There are very few people who do not know about Vestige and the value it unlocks for customers and distributors alike. The company has been in existence for 18 years now and all of its statistics, including growth rate, revenue, and popularity, have skyrocketed over the years. It follows the direct selling model of delegating the selling process to distributor networks that comprise distributors working at their own pace and convenience.
Vestige is a nutraceutical company that works with the goal of ensuring good health for all. We recently talked to Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh, who is the co-founder and Director- IT at Vestige. He has been leading a research team that has been extensively studying the direct selling space and the factors governing it. The team has concluded that the direct selling space has immense potential, and this is just the beginning. This conclusion is based on research of numerous aspects related to the industry. The team studied the growth trajectory of the sales model using historical data along with the statistics of other sales models. The study revealed that very soon direct selling will surpass other popular models of sales in terms of growth and revenue.
Vestige has crossed $200 million in annual turnover. Its growth trajectory is the perfect example of the potential of direct selling space. Starting as a small business set up by 3 friends to becoming among the top global brands and a key contributor to the national economy, Vestige has come a long way. According to Mr. Singh, they are expecting exponential growth over the next few years. He says that further immersion of digital resources into their ecosystem will help Vestige achieve its growth targets. Mr. Singh who leads IT is working along with his team to create an efficient tech-driven information system that will help Vestige to meet organizational goals. Distributor gratification and business excellence are their primary targets and they plan to achieve them through technology.
Mr. Singh has emerged as a big name in the direct selling space. He says that both the industry and Vestige have been through numerous challenges. However, strong values and focus on consumer and distributor success have helped them to cross all hurdles.
Good health for customers, financial independence for distributors, and benefits for the economy, Vestige is facilitating it all. We hope that Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh and his team's projections for the industry and their organization come true and more people get a source of income.