RESPONSIBLE TOURISM: A NECESSITY NOT AN OPTION!

Tourism has traditionally been thought of as a leisurely activity. Although tourism over the years may have brought prosperity in many countries, it is widely believed that, like many other industries, tourism also has the unwanted trait of self-destruction. “Tourism Kills Tourism” is a widespread phenomenon, where the negative tourism impacts over-weigh its positive impacts in the absence of appropriate interventions by the Government and other stakeholders. Exposed to the ill effects of the haphazard growth of tourism, the consciousness to promote sustainable tourism is growing. In this context, Responsible Tourism has come to the fore as fresh air. It is neither a type nor a form of tourism; rather an alternative approach to the tourism progress; primarily driven by the “principles of sustainable tourism” and based on “tourism ethics” and “human rights”. Responsible Tourism is important in many ways:
To Deal with the Issues Caused by the Sudden Boom in Tourism
Though the tourism industry generally benefits the local economy, a sudden spike in tourist traffic puts additional stress on tourism infrastructure that may lower the availability and quality of services for the locals. As it takes time for the additional income to trickle down to all levels of society, a tourism boom does not always benefit everyone at the same time. Hence, sustainable decisions must be taken to maintain the harmony between tourism development and community well-being. In this regard, Responsible Tourism plays an important role as it focuses on sustainability, which is realistic to promote stability and release without excluding anyone.
To Combat the Issues related to Millennial Travel
According to UNWTO, a new generation of travellers is now emerging. They go by the name “Millennials” (born between 1981 and 1996). This is a consumer group to take seriously as outbound travel from the world's growing economies is encouraged by new and wealthy travellers. This group of tourists has the desire for meaningful experiences while travelling and they frequently visit less popular places, those are more traditional and closer to nature and hence, less protected. If tourism stakeholders don’t develop any sustainable and responsible tourism agenda in these “new hotspots”, we would slowly witness the negative impacts of tourism.
To Minimize the Curse of Mass Tourism and Over-Tourism
Although mass tourism is the most popular form of tourism; most tourism experts view it as shallow, exploitative, and unsustainable as it consumes a lot of resources, while paying little back to the destination. Mass tourism may also lead to over-tourism, a new threat, which is not only present in large cities; rather it can also occur in eco-sensitive places. To combat the adverse impacts of both mass tourism and over-tourism, Responsible Tourism could be an effective strategy. According to Professor Harold Goodwin (who is often called as “Father of Responsible Tourism”), this newly emerged tourism approach is the “antithesis of over-tourism” as it helps in maximizing the positive impacts of tourism, while minimizing its cost to the destination.
To Make Balance between Positive and Negative Impacts of Tourism
Tourism development claims to have both positive and negative impacts. The main issue with many of today's popular tourist destinations is that the tourism operation there is not always very sustainable. Despite GDP growth; severe poverty persists in many of the developing countries as ‘tourism benefits’ often bypass the local population. Hence, it is essential to practice tourism with more holistic approach. The future sustainability of tourism depends on implementing measures to enhance its positive impacts. Therefore, it is everyone's responsibility to take care of their destination so that the resources could be protected and preserved for future generation. In this context, implementation of responsible tourism at destinations is important; as its main agenda is "to create a better place for people to live in and a better place to visit."
To Accomplish the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Since the United Nations adopted Millennium Development Goals in 2000 and Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, tourism has gained recognition as one of the major contributors to eradicating poverty, promoting social equality, preserving environment, and empowering marginalized communities with a focus on enhancing human capital through education and training. The potential of tourism to contribute towards SDGs has been strongly reflected in recent studies on Responsible Tourism.
CONCLUSION
Responsible tourism is all about implementing the effective tourism management practices to maximize the benefit of tourism and avoiding its negative impacts. However, priorities of various tourism stakeholders and destinations vary. Therefore, tourism policies and guidelines need to be developed through multi-stakeholder processes for the sustainable responsible tourism development at tourist destinations.
Principal Author:-
Arnab Gantait, Independent Writer; Operations Executive at Neptune Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata,WestBengal, India; LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arnab-gantait-754309203/
Co-authors:-
Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Assistant Professor, GD Goenka University, India
Dr. Saikat Bhowmik, Freelance Writer; West Bengal; India
Mouli Kalsa, Event Coordinator at Kim Event Guide; Kolkata, India