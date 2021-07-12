Restaurateur Sanjeev Nanda shares tips for succeeding in the hospitality industry

It would not be an understatement to say that the hospitality industry is one of the most sought-after sectors by young professionals. The reason? Hospitality is not only one of the world’s biggest industries, but also one of the fastest growing, most dynamic, and exciting. With every new development in guest experience or technology, the industry opens up even more diverse and specialized job opportunities.
In light of the sheer number of new professionals that join the sector every year, we talked to prominent restaurateur and hotelier Sanjeev Nanda, and asked him for his two cents on how to succeed in the hospitality arena. According to him, the right temperament for service is an absolute must for a successful career in hospitality. Nanda also shared some valuable insights and interesting tips that can help young talent achieve greater heights in the industry. Take a look:
Emphasize brand loyalty
Forming a strong bond with the customers is a major factor that propels any hospitality business forward. According to Sanjeev Nanda, hospitality professionals must always emphasize on creating brand loyalty. “A bond like that takes time to form. Customers need to constantly be provided with experiences to be cherished forever. This is what lays at the foundation of brand loyalty,” says Nanda.
Comparison of performances
Yes, every individual and business in the hospitality world is unique, but a healthy comparison of performances every now and then propels growth. “Numbers never lie. Having a thorough look at the statistical data can help you see the actual position of the business that you are associated with in the market. Understanding these results can help you formulate better strategies,” says Sanjeev Nanda.
A good team is the best investment
Regardless of whether you are running your own hospitality business or are employed elsewhere, creating a good team is the best investment that you can make. “Any expertise that you hold in your field is valuable. But what’s even more valuable is sharing that knowledge with other team members, empowering them and the business in the process. When team members are working on the same page, they tend to achieve amazing results,” quips Sanjeev Nanda.
Pay heed to guest feedback
The importance of guest reviews – online or otherwise – is no secret, especially when it comes to the hospitality business. However, it is the management’s response to the guest feedback that makes or breaks the deal. According to Sanjeev Nanda, young professionals must always acknowledge the comments and suggestions made by the customers, and try to incorporate the changes in the business operations.
Attitude towards the business matters
A person’s attitude towards the work they do is well reflected in the outcome of any endeavour that they have undertaken. The same hold true especially of the hospitality sector. Sanjeev Nanda says, “How you feel about the business is how you work. People who are new entrants in the sector need to bear a positive attitude about the business, which would reflect in their work. Yes, there are ups and downs in the industry, but which business is free of it?”
A good hospitality professional is made of not just the right qualifications, but also of the right attitude. With these tips under your sleeve, you can create a successful career for yourself in the hospitality sector in no time. Good luck!