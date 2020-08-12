Revamping The Fitness Fashion Industry; Lorna Florence

Being a model usually pertains to having a tunnel vision, and being motivated to do one thing only, pose - and for as many, and as big brands as possible. Being a fitness model requires being fit and modeling for athleisure, but for Lorna Florence - this is not it. Being a fitness trainer primarily, Lorna has to focus on her client’s needs - and work her schedule out around them - however, this does not deter her from trying to maintain her full-time job as a model and an Instagram Influencer.
Born and raised in Hampstead - to New Zealander mother and a British father, Lorna credits her upbringing for the skills that she has procured over time. Being from London - a vast city means that she has had everchanging friendships and experiences, allowing her to pick up on skills to adapt to any new environments that she is exposed to. It has also made her very used to a fast lifestyle, precisely how Lorna’s life can be described. From traveling around the clock to train her high-profile clients, to maintaining her Instagram and doing deals and collaborations with major fashion brands, Lorna does it all.
Being a part of the fitness fashion industry is Lorna’s way of tapping into her creativity while doing personal training is her actual job. Both are now her full-time jobs and are just proof of Lorna’s skills and hard work, which have led her to success.
Admitting that her social skills have presented her with new opportunities, Lorna realizes that she would never be able to maintain any of them had it not been for the city that she grew up in and normalized always hustling for her.