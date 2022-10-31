Review of INDUSTANI book by K. V. K Murthy. He is a Bangalore based literary critic

INDUSTANI is being released on 13 November at the Valley of Words International Literature & Arts Festival in Dehradun. Shiv Kunal Verma is the author of 1962: The War That Wasn’t and 1965: A Western Sunrise, both considered to be the most definitive accounts of the two conflicts.
Born into an army family - more precisely 2 Rajput which was his father’s battalion - the author’s early childhood was tempered by the fact that most soldiers were then mostly away from home posted in field areas. Brought up under the watchful eye of a remarkable mother, after his initial schooling at St Joseph’s Academy and a year at Fort Benning in the United States, he was sent to the Doon School, an institution that would shape his entire outlook towards life. Having then graduated from Madras Christian College in Tambaram, his initial years were spent working with Tiger Tops Mountain Travel in Ladakh and Nepal.
Subsequently a journalist, a film maker and a writer, he has worked briefly with India Today, the Associated Press and with Sanctuary Films before he teamed up with his associate Dipti Bhalla and formed KaleidoIndia, under which banner some classic films like Salt of the Earth and the Standard Bearers were shot and produced. In 1999 he filmed the Kargil War and in the last decade and a half, has authored some exceptional books that also include the Northeast Trilogy, The Long Road to Siachen and quite a few others. He is now working on the seminal Value Education Program for schools that aims at bringing India to Indians especially at the school and college levels.
****
There are autobiographies, and autobiographies. Customarily the genre is somewhat iffy: people as a rule are not interested in what one has done in or with one’s life. They belong in the realm of home videos: of interest solely to one’s family (and the few if any polite friends one has).
The exception is celebrities. If you are Oprah Winfrey or Zsa Zsa Gabor or Monica Lewinsky, well, you have a market, and a fair readership. Shiv Kunal Verma isn’t any of these, but he attained celebrity-hood in the last few years thanks to some spectacular documentary films on wildlife, and on the Indian armed forces, and two outstanding works of Indian Army military history. This autobiography however doesn’t depend on that fame for its literary place: it is sui generis, defiant of classification. The nearest one can come to is to call it a thriller in the garb of a life story in the first person - for it is Shiv Kunal’s life story. And it reads like a thriller because it is incredible; the more so, because it is wholly true. It is the kind of life most only dream of, and very few (if any) have the good fortune to live and write about.
From the arresting, almost cinematic Prologue the book is a Force 12 hurricane, dropping only to a 10 gale now and then, that sweeps one along breathlessly from incident to incident, place to place, name to name; these last some of the highest and mightiest in the land: generals, air marshals, admirals, a few prime ministers thrown in; even a Portuguese President in far away Lisbon for good measure, with whom the author’s relationships leave one agape in incredulity. His access and ease in the halls and corridors of power would be the despairing envy of every lobbyist, every hungry influence broker. His being the son of a distinguished general from a famous regiment may have helped, but not all army brats, however exalted, have this devil’s own luck.
There is virtually no thrill that’s not in this book. From flying fighter jets, filming on the Siachen Glacier, to flying choppers and transports - often cockpit-hopping - to sailing (and filming) on every craft and vessel in the navy; from deep-sea diving in the Andamans (with a hair’s breadth escape from a sea croc) to surviving an ambush by Nagas in the northeastern jungles; from a tense interview (posing as a foreign correspondent) with a bunch of armed Kashmiri militants (to whom he was marched blindfolded), to protecting a beleaguered family from a murderous mob during the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 with a Beretta 9mm (thrust into his hand), and much more, it’s all here. Shiv Kunal Verma has done it all.
There’s even that dream come true, and envy, of every schoolboy: getting your own back on an unpleasant master. In Gwalior, flying a Mirage 2000 with an air force pilot in command, the author buzzes the house of a former DOSCO master now teaching at the Scindia School: later there’s hell to pay of course (both from the school and the AF commandant), but the cheer one sends up when one reads it is every bit a ‘never-grow-up’ schoolboy’s yell, and well worth the wigging.
What else…? Hmmm… The fastest one pulled on an American school classroom by an Indian schoolboy? Read about how they rolled a globe out to find out the distance between Marina Beach (Madras/Chennai) and Australia. A minor but vital improvement made by the author to Rajiv Gandhi’s security arrangements? It’s here. A ringside view of politicking and money-laundering at the highest level? Yes, that too.
One could go on…But it’s simpler to get yourself the book, and far more rewarding.
Autobiography? Well, think of it as Alistair Maclean, Biggles, Frederick Forsyth, a bit of William (that schoolboy hero), and whichever other thrill-maker you can think of, and that’s Shiv Kunal Verma’s story. And life. What a life indeed.
