Revolutionary 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar' Scheme Launched in Punjab, Promises Doorstep Services and End to Corruption

Continuing their spree to facilitate the people by introduction of new citizen centric schemes, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal created history on Sunday by launching revolutionary ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme to provide 43 services to people at their doorsteps.

Addressing the gathering after the launch of the scheme, the Chief Minister said that this is a historic day as an impossible thing has been made possible in the state by an honest government. He said that the state has followed the Delhi Model, which was the brainchild of Arvind Kejriwal, to herald a new era of responsive and transparent governance in the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann envisioned that this citizen centric model will be soon replicated in the entire country to facilitate the people of the country.

The Chief Minister further said that this is not an ordinary day but it will go down in annals of Indian polity and history as a defining moment for Punjab and Punjabis. He said that it will be asked in the future that when inconvenience to people has come to an end in government offices of Punjab to facilitate the common man. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the answer will be that it was on December 10, 2023 when Punjab had witnessed this revolution to benefit the common man.

The Chief Minister said that from today the pride and honor of the common man will be restored in the state thereby ensuring that they can live their life with dignity. He said that from now onwards the inconvenience and humiliation of the common man in the government offices will end forever. Bhagwant Singh envisioned that toll free number 1076 will act as a catalyst for providing the government services to people at their doorsteps within a stipulated time period.

The Chief Minister said that unlike his predecessors, he is continuously visiting the state to take stock of the ground level situation to benefit the common man. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that on Thursday he had conducted surprise inspections at Saanjh Kendras in Bassi Pathana and Sri Fatehgarh Sahib after which the small matters of the people, which were pending since long, have been resolved in minutes. He cautioned the officers that 43 services have been covered today but will cover more than 80 schemes of the state government.

The Chief Minister said that apart from this 92 MLAs including him will regularly keep a tab on the scheme to benefit the common man and end his exploitation. He said that all of them will conduct inspections at the government offices thereby facilitating the common man. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that rather than facilitating the common man the previous regimes had looted the people due to which they were ousted from power.

The Chief Minister said that during the last 25 years only two or three families had ruled the state thereby ruining it for their vested personal interests. He said that these families ran the state as per their own whims and fancies just to exploit the people of the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that but now these leaders have been sent to political oblivion by the people and an honest government has assumed charge due to which a new era has been heralded in the state.

Seeking fulsome support and cooperation of the people to make Punjab a frontrunner state in the country by wiping out all the prevalent social maladies, the Chief Minister further said that Punjabis have been blessed with an indomitable spirit to conquer every field of their choice. He said that due to this Punjabis have proved their mettle across the globe with their hard work and dedication. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that now is the time when the Punjabis should join hands to wipe out the curse of social maladies like corruption, nepotism, drugs and others from the state.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has given more than 38000 government jobs to the youth completely on the basis of merit. Likewise, he said that investment worth more than Rs 58000 crore has been firmed up in the state adding that it will generate more than 2.98 lakh jobs in the private sector. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the jobs are being provided in a transparent manner and that too only on the basis of capability of the youth.

The Chief Minister asserted that due to massive efforts made by the state government, Punjab is witnessing massive Industrial Revolution in the state. He said that during the last 18 months some of the biggest companies like Tata Steel and others had made a beeline to invest in the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this is a step forward for making Punjab a frontrunner state and carving out Rangla Punjab.

Meanwhile, in his address, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal bemoaned that the great nationalists, patriots and martyrs had not laid their lives and made sacrifices so that common man faces inconvenience in government offices after freedom. However, he said that these great leaders had envisioned an egalitarian society where people can get quality health, education, good roads, power, water and other services in an independent India. Arvind Kejriwal said that during last 75 years the aspirations of great nationalists took a backseat due to which such a revolutionary step like ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkaar, Tuhade Dwaar’ was never launched adding that this citizen centric scheme should have been launched immediately after independence.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that with the launching of this scheme around 99% services by the state government will be available to the people at their doorsteps and now the people don’t have to face harassment in government offices for their routine administrative works. He said that the day is not far when 100% government services will be available to people at their doors. Arvind Kejriwal said that this is a real tribute to the great martyrs and forefathers of the country and a step forward towards realizing their dreams.

The Delhi Chief Minister asserted that this scheme was embarked in Delhi in 2018 to facilitate the people but none of the other governments in the country except Punjab had replicated this. He said that this is because the money looted by the middleman for getting the routine administrative work of the common man done in the government offices goes to the highest level of hierarchy, including the Chief Minister, in every other state. Arvind Kejriwal said that no other government in the country will do this except Punjab because they have an honest government at the helms of affairs.

The Delhi Chief Minister lauded Bhagwant Singh Mann led government for wiping out corruption from the state government adding that the state government had launched an anti-corruption helpline number as a crusade against corruption. Arvind Kejriwal said that several big fishes have been put behind the bars and the money recovered from them is being judiciously utilized for development of the state. He said that ‘Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ is the biggest assault against corruption in the state adding he envisioned that August 15 is celebrated as Independence day from British Imperialism, now this day will be remembered as day for freedom from corruption in Punjab.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that this scheme will generate more than 4000 new jobs in the state thereby opening new avenues of employment for the youth. He lauded Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for launching several development oriented and pro-people schemes to give fillip to the development of the state and progress of its people. Arvind Kejriwal further said that every single guarantee given to the people of the state will be fulfilled by all means to immensely benefit them.