Revolutionary Upgrades and Milestones in the Crypto Industry: Big Eyes Coin Raises $33M, Arbitrum and Shibarium Push for New Heights

As the crypto industry continues to expand at a rapid pace, new coins with innovative features are constantly emerging in the market, while existing coins are introducing groundbreaking upgrades to improve user experience, setting the standard for others to follow.
Layer 2 technology plays a crucial role in the world of blockchain by aiding in the scalability of applications while maintaining the same level of security and decentralization as Layer 1. These upgrades result in increased transaction speeds and reduced carbon footprint for the platform. Recently, Ethereum and Shiba Inu announced their respective Layer 2 upgrades, Arbitrum and Shibarium, which are actively enhancing user experience, improving processing speeds, and enabling more affordable transaction fees.
Arbitrum: Lowering Transaction Cost
Arbitrum is revolutionizing Ethereum by addressing the long-standing issue of high transaction fees that has hindered its growth. As a blockchain that operates on smart contracts, Ethereum rewards all network participants who store these contracts on their hardware through transaction fees. However, as the number of users increases, so do the fees, due to the need to process more transactions.
Arbitrum's Layer 2 upgrade utilizes Optimistic Rollups, which allow multiple transactions to be processed as a single transaction, making the process much more efficient by eliminating the need for the blockchain to confirm each transaction individually. This approach assumes that every transaction in the rollup is valid, and once all batches of transactions are collected and settled on the sidechain, they are fed back onto the Ethereum Ledger.
Arbitrum marks a significant step forward for Ethereum in enhancing user experience by implementing a faster processing methodology and improving scalability. By addressing the transaction fee crisis, Ethereum is poised to further establish itself as the go-to blockchain platform for developers and users alike.
Shibarium: No More Network Congestion
Shibarium, the Layer 2 solution of Shiba Inu built on the Ethereum Network, aims to improve scalability and increase transaction speeds on the host chain. By reducing the system load for Ethereum, Shibarium splits a transaction into the Layer 1 chain of Ethereum and the Layer 2 protocol of Shibarium, resulting in decreased network congestion and significantly improved transaction speeds, thereby reducing transaction costs.
Additionally, Shibarium introduces the ability for users to burn coins, which limits the number of coins in circulation and increases their value. Users who burn coins are expected to receive lower transaction fees as a reward. The upgrade is set to enhance the security of the blockchain and offer users increased transparency through the ability to view and track their transactions. The faster processing speeds also make the system more efficient, positioning Shibarium as a promising upgrade for Shiba Inu and its users.
Big Eyes Coin Achieves $33mln Mark
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has recently reached a significant milestone by raising $33 million in its presale, garnering considerable attention to the project and generating increased investor interest in the coin. One of the most talked-about cryptocurrencies in the market today, Big Eyes Coin offers users a unique opportunity to receive more than just financial returns from their investments.
The platform's loot boxes, a popular feature of Big Eyes Coin, provide users with a chance to win substantial prizes ranging from $500 to $1 million BIG, along with a 250% bonus. These loot boxes can be purchased at various price points, ranging from $10 to $10,000, and users need to enter the code 'BULLRUN250' to unlock their prize after selecting a box. Additionally, Big Eyes Coin has introduced a new feature that allows users to mint, collect, and trade NFTs, providing an opportunity to earn a significant profit even before the coin's official launch. Beyond these features, Big Eyes Coin also emphasizes environmental consciousness, pledging to donate 5% of its earnings to ocean conservation charities.
