Revolutionizing Chennai’s Metro By Running Driverless Services - Hitachi Rail to Install Digital Signal System

By Girish Linganna (Defence and Aerospace Analyst)
New Delhi (India), March 16: Hitachi Rail STS, a Bengaluru-based company, has secured a $200-million bid to deliver an autonomous digital signalling system for the Chennai Metro, which is set to transform Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. Hitachi Rail’s cutting-edge technology will enable services to run without a driver, making it safer and enabling significant savings on maintenance.
Chennai will have a state-of-the-art digital signalling system installed on its Metro system, which is the fourth-longest in India. The communications-based train control (CBTC) system, which will be installed in Phase 2 trains, will automatically control the train’s traction and braking to continuously calculate optimum speed. The video management system will enable real-time video streaming to the control centre from all the trains and enable control of passenger displays, platform screen doors, and station announcements. Live information from different subsystems—electrical, radio and tunnel ventilation—will also be monitored in real-time.
The technology will allow trains to run at 90-second intervals, adding significant capacity, as well as reliability, to the Phase 2 services. Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Project will include 118 kilometres of line, with a significant proportion of it (42 kilometres) running underground, two depots, 113 stations, 138 trains and 3 rail maintenance vehicles. Phase 2 will be completed by the end-2027.
The contract, worth INR 1,620 crore—signed by Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems and Operations), CMRL, and Manoj Krishnappa Kumar, Country Head and Wholetime Director, Hitachi Rail STS India—will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The funding will cover such aspects as the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the train control and video management system.
Hitachi Rail’s Next-Gen Mobility Solutions
A Big Leap for India’s Metro Networktowards Technological Advancements
Hitachi Rail provides railway solutions globally, including rolling stock, signalling, service and maintenance, digital technology, and turnkey solutions. With a presence in 38 countries across six continents and around 14,000 employees, the company’s mission is to contribute to society through the continuous development of superior rail transport solutions.
Hitachi Rail has marked many milestones in global achievement—from its world-renowned ‘bullet trains’ to its signalling systems and turnkey projects, cutting-edge traffic management and digital solutions. Drawing on the wider Hitachi Group’s market-leading technology and R&D capabilities, the company strives for industry-leading innovations and solutions that can deliver value for customers and sustainable railway systems that benefit the wider society.
‘Smoother Passenger Journeys’
‘I’m delighted to bring the world-class signalling system to the Chennai Metro Rail Project. Hitachi Rail is a global leader in transport and technology, with a vision to digitize and optimize every part of the public transport journey. Integrating the cutting-edge Metro Rail technology into Chennai’s Metro Phase 2 can help boost capacity and support smoother, more reliable passenger journeys’
— Noriharu Amiya, Deputy CEO, Hitachi Rail Global
Raising the Quality of Citizens’ Life
‘The Government of India has ensured that the country enters the next millennium on a high note. From developing geography, India is progressing towards a developed economy, and the mandate is to leverage technological advancements to nourish more innovation, protect the environment and socially engineer to move forward and raise the quality of citizens’ lives. At Hitachi Rail, through its next-generation mobility solutions, the company is ensuring that it goes beyond imagination and meets this vision
— Manoj Kumar K, Whole-time Director & Head, Hitachi Rail STS-India