Revolutionizing Menstrual Hygiene: The Story of Mild Cares

New Delhi (India), March 9: Rachna Vyas and her husband Sandeep were driven by a passion for improving women's health when they founded their startup, Mild Cares. After consulting with a gynecologist and researching the menstrual hygiene market in India, they realized the need for a sustainable and healthier solution for female hygiene issues.
Their solution? Menstrual cups are an eco-friendly and safer alternative to traditional sanitary pads that often cause rashes and urinary tract infections (UTIs). With a focus on educating and creating awareness, Mild Cares is on a mission to help women switch to menstrual cups and make periods healthy.
The startup offers a range of products that go beyond menstrual hygiene, including pregnancy care, intimate hygiene, and toilet hygiene. Now, with its eyes set on the global market, Mild Cares is poised to revolutionize menstrual hygiene around the world.
From Corporate to Entrepreneurship
Sandeep and Rachna were like any other couple, working 9-5 jobs until they decided to explore their entrepreneurial journey. After running a business for five years, they realized that they needed to pivot and focus on a product-based business that could scale.
Their journey into menstrual hygiene awareness began when Rachna developed a urinary tract infection (UTI) and visited her gynecologist. The doctor informed them that sub-standard quality sanitary pads could contribute to such infections. Shocked by this information, Sandeep and Rachna began researching this topic and learned that around 60% of women face UTI-related problems due to poor-quality sanitary pads.
Further dialogue with the gynecologist led them to discover menstrual cups, and thus began their journey into menstrual hygiene awareness and education. With their previous business experience and a newfound passion, Sandeep and Rachna founded Mild Cares to help women make the switch to more sustainable and healthy menstrual products.
Menstrual Cups: The Sustainable Game Changer
Sandeep and Rachna's market research led them to source menstrual cup products. However, they soon discovered that the products' brand names were Indian, but the country of origin stamp was from China. This made them question the authenticity of the material used and the product specifications.
During their research, they also discovered that menstrual cups have a low penetration and adoption rate in both developed and developing countries, despite being a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to sanitary pads. After a personal experience with a product sourced from Switzerland, Rachna found relief from UTI infection and the comfort and freedom to carry out daily activities.
Impressed by the benefits of menstrual cups, the couple decided to start a product-based business, using high-quality materials and searched for alternatives to source the materials required for production. "A menstrual cup could be used for 12 hours and then re-used after sterilizing, making it a sustainable and cost-effective option compared to sanitary pads," explained Rachna. The duo believes that menstrual cups are a sustainable game-changer in menstrual hygiene and aims to educate and create awareness about their benefits.
From Sourcing to Customer Care
Sandeep and Rachna's search for a reliable source of materials to manufacture menstrual cups led them to a Mumbai-based company that offered contract manufacturing services. With German-technology injection moulding-based machines and liquid silicone materials, Mild Cares was able to produce high-quality, medical-grade menstrual cups that are Made in India for the world.
Rachna's involvement in research and development, product design, and customer feedback handling has been instrumental in the success of Mild Cares. In addition, the company has launched a women's expert helpline to provide customers with support and resolve any queries they may have. This has helped to increase the adoption rate of their product to more than 90 percent. With a full-fledged team of ten persons handling sales, marketing, operations, finance, and more, Mild Cares is on a mission to empower women with sustainable and cost-effective menstrual hygiene solutions.
Insights into the Adoption of Menstrual Cups
The adoption of menstrual cups is a growing trend among women, particularly those in the age group of 20 to 35 years. The company has observed that students and working professionals are the primary consumers of their products, as they are willing to switch to new alternatives and have purchasing power. Additionally, women in Tier 1 cities are also transitioning to menstrual cups due to their ease of use, and more than 95 percent of such users do not return to sanitary pads.
However, despite the benefits of menstrual cups, social taboos remain a significant barrier to adoption, particularly in Tier 4 and 5 geographies. The company is working to overcome these challenges by providing education, motivation, awareness, and follow-ups to encourage women who still use a cloth to transition directly to menstrual cups.
Through customer feedback, the company has identified that some women were hesitant to use menstrual cups due to concerns about sterilization. In response, the company has started providing sterilizer products along with the menstrual cup kit to address these concerns. The company has also set up a women expert helpline to resolve customer queries.
As the company expands its reach, it remains committed to understanding the needs of its customers and addressing their concerns to promote the adoption of menstrual cups as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional menstrual products.
Expansion Plans: Going Global
With a promising product market, widespread customer base, and increasing market visibility, Sandeep and Rachna are now gearing up for an ambitious expansion plan. While they have already made inroads into the US and Canadian markets, their focus is now on the untapped potential of developing countries in Asia.
Sandeep points out that Myanmar, Indonesia, and other Asian countries face similar challenges when it comes to menstrual hygiene as India. Despite the growing demand for sustainable menstrual products, accessibility and availability of good quality materials are still major issues, especially in the decentralized market.
Even the established players in the market have only been able to penetrate 40 percent of the market, mostly in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. In light of this immense opportunity, Mildcares is looking to scale up its operations both domestically and internationally.