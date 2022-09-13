REVOLUTIONIZING TEACHING METHODOLOGY AROUND THE GLOBE

TYCHR firmly believes that rapidly changing times and generations necessitate the transformation and evolution of our teaching and learning methodologies. Apart from educational excellence, we strive to develop individuals that exhibit impeccable personal and professional integrity.
We look forward to sharing our space with educators who have the same goals, aspirations and passion as us and welcome talent that would make this venture even bigger and better through their valuable insights. We are a team of extremely dedicated, passionate and hardworking individuals always striving for growth. We provide comprehensive, end-to-end support and guidance to the global student community.
At TYCHR, we focus on enhancing the creative and intellectual faculties, equipping students with desired cutting-edge competencies to excel in the ever-dynamic 21st century and ultimately serving the global community. We aim to bridge the gaps in existing understanding of concepts to strengthen the fundamentals of students. We believe in imparting a “laser smart problem-solving approach” amongst the students. At Tychr, the knowledge is conveyed in an integrated, holistic and cross-disciplinary fashion. We aim to create a custom-made framework derived from assessing individual strengths and weaknesses.
TEST Methodology
We at TYCHR believe we must strive to achieve what seems the most difficult to attain. Students are familiarized with a personalized teaching experience to ensure that every student is availed of the required attention. Our adaptive teaching methodology, as well as our live and interactive sessions, make certain to keep our students engaged and yearning to learn more. After Analyzing & Implementing well-researched methods, we have developed our Proven TEST Methodology. Like the aforementioned point, TYCHR focuses merely on enhancing the creative and intellectual side of the student’s mind.
T- Theoretical Framework Extensive subject-wise study material for almost every topic in the curriculum is curated for students. They take lessons from our IB tutors in groups of 5 or less.
E- Explanatory Videos Upon grasping the basics, students benefit from our in-depth explanation videos to improve their knowledge and supplement their academic base.
S- Strengthening Concepts The student further starts to drill with modular assignments and questions to help practice and furnish their skills and abilities.
T- Time Bound Test Series The student progresses to handling mock tests under exam-style setups.
Our Services
TYCHR has a revolutionary course of action to help students and cater end-to-end help starting from the foundation years of PYP. We guide the students not only till they land in their Diploma Program but help them with our specialized Career Counseling Program to bag their enrollment in desirable colleges all over the globe. On top of that, TYCHR provides classes for competitive exams like SAT and ACT and covers a lot of ground in terms of tuition classes. Here are the listed services we offer:
• IB DP Online Tuition Classes
• IB MYP Online Tuition Classes
• Cambridge (IGCSE) Online Tuition Classes
• A-Levels Online Tuition Classes
• Advanced Placement Online Tuition Classes
• SAT Online Tuition Classes
• ACT Online Tuition Classes
• University Admissions Program
Online tuitions aren’t just an alternative to normal tuition, and they are superior to face-to-face classes. Here are some reasons why you should consider online IB and SAT tuitions for your child:
• Personalization
• No commute
• Learn from the best
• Always available
• Flexibility
Are you finding it difficult to get through the IB Board without experiencing high levels of anxiety and panic? Have you tried everything and not been successful in finding what you are looking for?
If you are affirmative, we have the perfect solution!
On our website, you can find all that you need to get a grip of your IB syllabus and not only that but also free IB resource notes for almost all of the subjects.
Committed to serving the global student community, we ensure to make education widely accessible and attainable.
With an encouraging work environment, a good team spirit, infectious energy and a definite goal in mind, we aim to get better with each passing day. Our platform provides an intellectually stimulating environment and enriching learning experience, as well as an opportunity to explore your love and passion for teaching.
Friend, philosopher and guide for all your educational concerns.
