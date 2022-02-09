Ridaex, India’s Best - Selling Smart TV Brand Celebrates 5th Anniversary In Style: Showcases Future Roadmap

08 Feb 2022, Bengaluru
Today marks the 5th Anniversary of India’s own Smart TV brand Ridaex. As a part of the celebration, Ridaex showcases its future products, prototypes, and also shares the roadmap of its upcoming products and portfolio to the audience.
Over the years, the company has researched, developed and won numerous awards such as Karnataka Business Award 2021, and the best Startup Excellence Award 2019 which is Organized by India 5000.
Ridaex has partnered with various sales channel partners to work with State and Central Government Bodies such as DRDO and supplied Futuristic Smart TVs as per their requirements. This proves the qualities of the products that Ridaex makes.
Ridaex makes Smart TVs in various screen sizes which range from 32 inches and go up to 65 inches. The company has been doing exceptional sales in the last few quarters. As a testament to the same, it has sold over 5000 smart TVs in just a month of January 2022 after changing its legal name to RGK Silicon Sciences Private Limited.
To boost sales, Ridaex has come up with the brilliantly new cash-on-delivery system, where customers can book their favorite Ridaex Smart TVs, by just paying a token amount of 1499/- and the rest will be paid during delivery.
This has been hugely successful amongst its customers, as it offers the best of both worlds and gives the convenience of buying Smart TVs without paying the full payments.
With innovations like this, the brand has been catering to its consumers and has been coming up with innovative solutions that make the customers “The King”.
Unlike the Chinese contemporaries, Ridaex products are made by Indians and made for Indians. Ridaex is still the only Smart Tv Brand in India, that prepares to offer high end specs like up to 8GB RAM, up to 128 GB SSD, a powerful octa-core processors, and timely security updates.
With the upcoming Arya 2 Series, the company will continue to offer industry-leading features such as DIY Hardware Upgradation, Improvised P-DLED panels with better color grading, contrast, and higher brightness level with support for HDR technology.
Moving forward, Ridaex plans to expand its portfolio and will launch products to enrich its customer's life.
Success Inspired POOJA RAM, Media Manager of Ridaex has revealed “Ridaex is known for making the world’s most powerful Smart TVs and the company has allocated a lot of resources to develop products like the Arya TV. As we move forward, we have plans to expand our portfolio to DIY Smart TVs that will impress anyone across the globe and with the guidance of our CEO Mr. Naveen Srinivas. Ridaex is also preparing for raising its seed round of funding in order to expand the portfolio in the Retail world that will give rich, touch and feel experience to every buyer. ”