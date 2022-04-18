RightFX shares a few tips on how to select the perfect forex broker

If you are a forex trader, we assume you might have already searched for forex brokers. Did you find the right one or are you still on the hunt? Maybe RightFX can provide a little help! This most-esteemed forex trading partner will share a thing or two about finding a forex broker.
RightFX has constantly advised us on the dos and don'ts of forex trading. They believe that before settling on a forex broker, you should ask these questions and if your broker answers every question rightly, then it could be your prospective forex broker.
Questions to ask your forex broker…
1. What regulatory authority is your firm registered with?
This is the first and most significant question to ask. The brokers that are regulated are credible and reputable. Each country has its own regulatory body. For safety reasons, it is always advised to open an account with a regulated broker. In the US, a reputable forex broker is one who is a member of the NFA (National Futures Association).
RightFX is also a reputable broker company that is authorised and regulated by the financial authorities of certain countries. To read details, check their website's "about us" section.
2. How long have you been in this business?
Experience always matters, right? Therefore, you should always ask your broker how long they have been in this business and know the number of clients they have worked with.
RightFX was founded by Ravirajsinh Vaghela in 2015. This means that this company has been in forex broking for eight years and also has a very strong client base.
3. What are the services that you offer?
You should ask this question to check the trading platforms, customer service, education and other assistance your shortlisted forex broker provides. The quality of service is extremely important as you are trusting the broker with your capital and financial growth.
RightFX provides two leading forex trading platforms: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It also offers expert assistance services 24×5 so its traders can flourish. RightFX is prominently known for its extensive, super-beneficial and completely free forex educational materials.
4. What are the account features?
Before joining hands with any broker, you should also check the leverage & margins, the commission & spreads and everything related to deposits & withdrawals. All the features may differ according to different broker companies.
RightFX has always maintained transparency in exchange and it also doesn’t charge any commission. The deposit and withdrawal are also quick and easy. Also, the spread and leverage offered by RightFX may differ according to your account type.
Now that you know so much about forex brokers, we hope you pick the best one