Rishi Dubey deciphers the "strong ethical core" of Journalism

Over the last decades, technology has altered the way of living for all, and this aging technology has brought great tools and resources, putting critical information at everyone's fingertips. It has enabled multi-functional devices such as the smartwatch and smartphone which further led to the decline of the traditional news industry disrupted the shift of news to digital spaces such as e-newspapers and news portals. One such Delhi-based online news portal which is contributing to this change is NEWS44 which will be present in both digital and print media.
This news portal has been incepted by its Founder and Director Rishi Dubey and Bhupender Kumar along with General Manager Sumit Kr Vasudev, with the aim of narrating inspiring storing about ordinary people and their journeys through the hardships. The portal intends to deliver pertinent news from all segments. Deciphering the cause of the incarnation of this news portal, founder Rishi Dubey answers following questions.
1. What roadmap do you intend to showcase through NEWS44?
NEWS44 aspires to provide journalistic coverage that is free of bias and does not encourage propaganda. As an independent news organization, we also have the luxury and liberty of reporting and disseminating news with complete independence from outside influences. We aim to report the truth, and we believe we will be able to do so because we have a dedicated, experienced, and hardworking team members of reporters, content and news writers, and editors.
2. What all things does the news portal “NEWS44” plan to address and what is your vision towards it?
'NEWS44' will address a desire to provide those without a voice a chance to be heard, as well as a love for fairness and equality. The news website 'NEWS44' will undoubtedly make a difference in the field of journalism by revealing the truth and making people aware of their surroundings. Because it cares about ordinary people, the news outlet gives hidden faces a platform and imprints only truth and facts on people's brains. The news portal will undoubtedly assist people in coming out and telling their side of the story to the world, from attracting the attention of the masses with its great reporting abilities and public-interest-based stories to encompassing all the latest news and updates across all areas and citizens.
3. What is your perspective towards the rapid growth of online news outlets and why people prefer it over the traditional methods?
Digitalizing newspapers and magazines is a brilliant idea in this fast-paced world. The spread of digitalization serves as a signal, while the profit created serves as a reward. The news sector is embracing the internet by creating news portals, websites, and e-papers. In my opinion, what fascinates the most people is that one may establish their web presence by creating a news portal, and the greatest part is that they won't have to spend a lot of money. Hence, an individual may become unstoppable if they decode the appropriate tactics for promoting and maintaining your news portal.
4. Why did you think of naming the portal as “NEWS44”?
To be honest, the term 'News' came to mind when we were naming our company, but I and my partners thought that something was missing. We needed a name that appealed to the general public while still being pleasant to hear. After much deliberation, we have decided to call our news enterprise 'NEWS44.' The concept behind adding the number 44 was straightforward. We three consider 44 to be our lucky number, so we decided to name our new business after it.
5. What would you like to suggest to the budding journalists in the media industry?
In my opinion, the manner in which one accompanies their work is as important as the work itself. Hence, the very first thing which I would advise them is that you must be prepared to have a "strong ethical core" and integrity to be a good journalist. To succeed, journalists must gain the trust of their audience. Every story should include three elements- fairness, objectivity, and honesty. It is a journalist's responsibility to provide the public with accurate and dependable information. If a journalist is ever placed in a situation where their integrity might be jeopardized, they should step aside.